YeahPay and Octopus Forge Strategic Partnership, Accelerating Expansion in Hong Kong Market

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — YeahPay, a payment brand under Hong Kong-listed company YEAHKA(9923.HK), recently announced a strategic partnership with Octopus Cards Limited (Octopus) to jointly advance the development of Hong Kong’s digital payment ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, YeahPay’s Hong Kong merchants can now accept and settle payments through Octopus, further expanding YeahPay’s payment network and service coverage. This partnership brings greater flexibility, diversity and efficiency to merchants across various industries.

As one of Hong Kong’s most popular electronic payment platforms, Octopus has over 20 million Octopus cards and products in circulation, achieving a market penetration rate of 98% with more than 190,000 Octopus acceptance points. Spanning sectors such as transportation, retail, parking, and access control systems for residential and commercial buildings, as well as schools and self-service kiosks, Octopus has become an integral part of everyday life in Hong Kong.

As a leading payment-based technology platform, YEAHKA has developed a robust payment network through years of industry expertise and officially launched its cross-border payment brand, YeahPay, in 2023.

YEAHKA’s 2024 financial report shows that the peak daily transaction volume for its app-based payment business reached nearly 60 million. The company has deeply integrated with over 6,000 SaaS partners, collaborated with nearly 160 acquiring banks, and expanded its market reach through 17,000 independent sales organizations.

Moreover, YEAHKA has joined leading global payment networks, achieving full acceptance of all card types both domestically and internationally. This further enhances the coverage and service quality of its global payment network.

As a key region for YEAHKA’s global business layout, Hong Kong serves not only as a key headquarters for its international business development but also as a pilot market for exploring global business models, holding significant importance for the expansion of YEAHKA’s international operations.

YEAHKA stated that it will now focus more on implementing services for Hong Kong merchants while continuing to deepen collaborations with other institutions. Through high-quality services and continuous innovation, the company aims to provide efficient, convenient, and secure one-stop payment solutions for merchants. Beyond payments, it is also committed to offering multi-layered smart service products, including merchant intelligence solutions, precision marketing, and artificial intelligence, for merchants across various industries.