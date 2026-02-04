Druid Sport Appointed Commercial Representative of the Norwegian Football Federation for China

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Druid Sport, the international sports marketing agency, as an official commercial representative for China, marking a significant step in the NFF’s global commercial strategy.



NFF Men’s National Team celebrating qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026

Under this new agreement, Druid Sport will support the development and commercialisation of regional sponsorship rights for the Norway national teams. This will enable Chinese brands to engage directly with one of Europe’s most exciting football nations and its world-class players, including global superstar striker Erling Haaland and captain Martin Ødegaard. As football continues to grow in China, supported by rapidly evolving digital platforms and fan engagement, the opportunity to build premium, long-term partnerships around elite football is significant.

Norway’s growing international profile has been further strengthened by the men’s national team’s electric qualifying campaign, recording eight victories and culminating in a resounding 4–1 win over Italy, securing Norway’s first FIFA World Cup qualification in 28 years. In this context, Norway’s renewed sporting momentum provides a timely and credible platform for brands seeking association with elite international football.

With one of Asia’s largest and most engaged football audiences, China offers NFF partners a strong platform to activate integrated campaigns, connect with key fan communities and build long-term brand value through association with a leading European national team and its globally recognised players.

Druid Sport is a boutique international sports marketing agency with a strong track record of delivering cross-market partnerships for leading rightsholders. Already active across Asia, the agency will oversee NFF’s regional commercial strategy in the Indian subcontinent, supported by an expanding on-ground presence designed to serve partners, seed new programmes and scale sustainable commercial growth.

Diarmuid Crowley, Chief Executive Officer, Druid Sport, said: “We are extremely proud to partner with the Norwegian Football Federation as it strengthens its presence in China, a market of major strategic importance for global football. Our goal is to bring Norway’s national teams closer to Chinese fans while creating compelling opportunities for leading brands to align with one of Europe’s most exciting football nations, led by the global appeal of players such as Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. With our growing operations in China, we are well positioned to deliver long-term commercial value and build meaningful partnerships in the market.”

Runar Pahr Andresen, Chief Marketing Officer, NFF, commented “China is a key market in our international growth strategy. The scale of the audience, the maturity of the commercial landscape and the increasing interest in elite football make this an important region for Norwegian football. Druid Sport’s experience and on-the-ground capabilities provide us with a strong platform to develop high-quality partnerships and to deepen our connection with fans and brands across China.”