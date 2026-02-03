End the Agentic Amnesia: EverMind Launches EverMemOS Cloud and Kicks Off “Memory Genesis 2026” Global Developer Hackathon Supported by OpenAI

Offering a $80,000+ Prize Pool and Possible 50% Subscription Revenue Share to Developers Building the Future of Stateful AI.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — EverMind today announced the official launch of EverMemOS Cloud, a production-grade memory infrastructure for AI Agents. To celebrate its milestone and accelerate the transition from “Stateless Tools” to “Persistent Intelligent Agents,” EverMind, supported by OpenAI, is partnering with leading AI communities and labs to launch the “Memory Genesis 2026” Global Developer Hackathon.



EverMind Memory Genesis Competition 2026

This is more than a contest; it is a paradigm shift. EverMind invites developers worldwide to re-engineer AI by giving it a “Hippocampus”—enabling agents to learn, evolve, and remember across every interaction.

1. EverMemOS Cloud: The Memory Backbone for Production AI

Now available via API, EverMemOS Cloud provides developers with:

Dual-Layer Memory Architecture: Automates the management of Working Memory (real-time abstraction) and Long-Term Memory (dynamic knowledge graphs).

Extreme Performance: SOTA accuracy as 93.05% on LoCoMo and 100–300ms latency optimized for agentic loops, supporting millions of entity relationships.

Token Efficiency: Advanced memory distillation reduces context-window waste and token costs by up to 70%.

Developers will receive Beta Test Invitation via Email from EverMind. New applicant can join the mail list on the website: EverMind.ai.

2. Memory Genesis 2026: Defining the Agentic Era

Running from January to March 2026, the competition is open to global developers and. participants can compete in three high-impact tracks:

Track 1: Agent + Memory (Use-Case Innovation) Build agents that utilize long-term consistency. Categories include Personal Digital Twins, Long-horizon Research Assistants, and Memory-enhanced CRM Copilots.

Track 2: Platform Plugins (Ecosystem Expansion) Integrate EverMemOS into the tools developers use every day, such as VSCode extensions, Chrome system-level memory, or integrations for LangChain and Slack.

Track 3: EverMemOS Infra (Components Enhancement) Optimize the core architecture and components of EverMemOS based on open-source and cloud service experience.

Developers can join the Hackathon either deploy locally with EverMemOS open-source version or use EverMemOS Cloud service. Registered developers will receive starter kit and EverMemOS Cloud invitation.

3. Disruptive Incentives: Attractive Prize Pool and Long-term Partnership

The team regards developers as ecosystem partners. In addition to an $80,000+ cash prize pool, they also introduce a Growth Incubation Plan designed to help winning projects turn into real adoption and lasting revenue.

Cash Prizes : $3,000–$10,000 per winning slot.

Marketplace Sales : If the agent/plugin is accepted into the EverMind Marketplace, developers keep 100% of direct sales revenue (details to be announced with the Marketplace launch).

Subscription Revenue Share : For top-tier integrations, they are exploring a revenue-share model tied to EverMemOS Cloud subscriptions influenced by those integrations—final structure and terms will be announced separately.

Elite Recognition: "EverMind 2026 Honor Contributor" titles, plus priority consideration for Technical Consultant opportunities with EverMind core team.

4. Roadmap: Community-Driven Innovation

Jan 26 (Kick-off): Global Launch Online.

Feb 1-28 (Build and Submit): Discord Discussions, Mentor Hours, Developers Submission and Continuous Community Update.

March (Judge and Announcement): Projects Evaluation, Showcases Announcement and Visitors Interaction.

Early April (Grand Finale): EverMind Workshop, Awards Ceremony, and Ecosystem Signing.

“One integration. Endless continuity.” Join us in giving AI a memory.

Register: https://evermind.ai/hackathon

GitHub: evermind/evermemos

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/gYep5nQRZJ

About EverMind

EverMind is redefining the future of AI by solving one of its most fundamental limitations: long-term memory. Its flagship platform, EverMemOS, introduces a breakthrough architecture for scalable and customizable memory systems, enabling AI to operate with extended context, maintain behavioral consistency, and improve through continuous interaction.