Finmo Appoints Holly Fang as Chief Business Officer

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Finmo today announced the appointment of Holly Fang as Chief Business Officer (CBO), responsible for leading the company’s global financial and strategic partnerships as it scales across key international markets.

At Finmo, Holly will focus on expanding and strengthening the company’s partner ecosystem and supporting regulatory expansion as Finmo continues to build out its global treasury and payments infrastructure.

Holly brings over a decade of experience building and scaling financial partnerships globally. Most recently at Aspire, she led the expansion of its global partner network, working closely with financial institutions to support cross-border businesses. Prior to that, she played a key role in growing Airwallex’s financial partnerships and regional operations. She is also the President of the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), where she helps drive collaboration across Singapore’s fintech ecosystem.

“Holly’s appointment reflects our focus on disciplined execution as we scale,” said David Hanna, Chief Executive Officer at Finmo. “She has a proven ability to build high-performing teams, develop resilient financial infrastructure, and partner closely with product and compliance in regulated environments. We’re excited to have her leading Finmo’s global business strategy as we scale our Treasury Operating System.”

“Finmo is addressing a real gap in how modern CFOs manage increasingly complex treasury operations,” said Holly Fang, Chief Business Officer at Finmo. “By connecting fragmented systems into a single layer of financial intelligence and control, we can bring clarity to how finance teams operate. I’m looking forward to growing our partner ecosystem and driving adoption, so Finmo becomes the infrastructure CFOs trust as they scale.”

About Finmo

Finmo is a global fintech company transforming how modern finance teams manage cash and treasury operations, backed by PayPal Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Quona Capital.

Founded by David Hanna, Akhil Nigam, Richard Oh, Raj Vimal Chopra, and Thomas Kang, Finmo is purpose-built for today’s cross-border businesses. Our Treasury Management System delivers connected financial intelligence by bringing together data from bank accounts, accounting platforms, ERP systems, and other financial tools, giving CFOs real-time visibility, control, and foresight.

Beyond insights, Finmo empowers action. Through our global payments network and cash management offerings, finance teams can move money, optimize liquidity, and manage FX risk, all within a single intelligent platform. The result: businesses act faster, scale smarter, and operate with confidence in an increasingly interconnected economy.

Trusted by leading enterprises and fintechs, Finmo is licensed in key markets including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.S. and the UK. We are committed to building a faster, smarter, and more resilient financial infrastructure for the digital economy.

For more details, visit: https://finmo.net