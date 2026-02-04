LingoAce Launches ACE Academy, Expanding from Chinese to K-12 Math and English Language Arts with AI-enhanced Learning

SINGAPORE and SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LingoAce, a leading global provider of online Mandarin Chinese education, today announced its expansion into K–12 core academics with the launch of ACE Academy by LingoAce. This new multi-subject learning platform offers Math, English Language Arts (ELA), and Mandarin Chinese classes through both live online instruction and in-person learning centers worldwide.

Built on LingoAce’s decade of experience in education and technology, ACE Academy serves K–12 learners with high-quality teacher-led instruction. The curricula align to U.S. school standards, offers flexible scheduling, and AI-powered learning plans that adapt to each student’s academic level and progress – maximizing learning outcomes at scale.

Since soft launching in 2025, ACE Academy’s online Math program achieved a 190% increase in enrollment in the second half of the year, growing primarily through word-of-mouth among parents. In total, it has delivered more than 230,000 classes to over 25,000 students globally. The ELA program continues to expand to support a broader range of grade levels. Meanwhile, ACE Academy opened multiple in-person learning centers in the United States, Australia, and Singapore, with further expansion planned.

“What started as an online learning platform for Mandarin Chinese has grown into a globally trusted education partner for core academics,” said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. “Through years of conversations with families, we’ve seen how their needs have expanded. Today, parents want high-quality educational solutions that are accessible, deliver measurable results, and can help their children learn with confidence. With ACE Academy, we are building strong foundations in language and math while nurturing curiosity and a lifelong love for learning.”

Key Educational Challenges Parents Face Today

Limited rigor in traditional K–12 education: Instruction designed for large, standardized classrooms often prioritizes coverage over depth. This leaves many students underprepared for future academic success and college admissions.

Finite time, energy, and resources: Parents want the best for their children but must balance school, supplemental learning, and a busy life with limited time and budgets. This makes providing consistent, high-quality academic support difficult to sustain.

The AI reality check: As AI reshapes education and work, parents question whether traditional academics still matter. Educators and industry leaders increasingly agree that they do: math builds analytical and problem-solving skills, while language learning supports communication and relationship-building. Students with these strong foundations are more adaptable for future opportunities.



Learn with ACE Academy

Fulfilling Unmet Academic Needs with ACE Academy

Parents today are not looking for more classes. They want holistic solutions that build strong learning habits, unlock their child’s potential, and support long-term success. Through a combination of live online instruction and in-person learning centers, ACE Academy offers:

World-class teachers: Carefully selected and rigorously trained educators to ensure consistent, high-quality instruction across subjects and regions.

Carefully selected and rigorously trained educators to ensure consistent, high-quality instruction across subjects and regions. School-aligned curricula: Programs follow North American grade-level standards, supporting both public-school benchmarks and advanced private-school pacing.

Programs follow North American grade-level standards, supporting both public-school benchmarks and advanced private-school pacing. Small, interactive classes: Student-centered learning environments foster engagement, participation, and deeper understanding.

Student-centered learning environments foster engagement, participation, and deeper understanding. Future-ready programs: Courses go beyond content mastery to develop problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication skills through real-world applications.

Maximizing Results with Teacher-Led, AI-Enhanced Learning

Underpinning ACE Academy’s rapid expansion is the company’s proprietary AI learning infrastructure, developed through classroom analytics and large-scale teaching experience. Rather than replacing teachers, ACE Academy’s AI serves as their co-pilot. It is designed to complement teachers by enhancing instruction quality, improving learning efficiency, and enabling personalized learning at scale across subjects.

Built for real classrooms, ACE Academy’s AI-powered learning includes:

AI Tutor: Before and after class, the AI tutor provides on-demand guidance, step-by-step explanations and adaptive exercises, ensuring students get timely support and feedback.

Before and after class, the AI tutor provides on-demand guidance, step-by-step explanations and adaptive exercises, ensuring students get timely support and feedback. AI-personalized Math Practice: The AI-driven math system generates structured practice challenges, tracks concept mastery, and identifies learning gaps in real time. The combination of live instruction and intelligent practice delivers optimal learning outcomes.

The AI-driven math system generates structured practice challenges, tracks concept mastery, and identifies learning gaps in real time. The combination of live instruction and intelligent practice delivers optimal learning outcomes. AI-powered Family Concierge: Acting as a centralized entry point, the AI concierge provides parents with progress updates, academic insights, schedules, and next-step recommendations — all in one place. This enables parents to make more informed decisions based on a clearer understanding of their children’s learning journey.

AI-Enabled Outcomes at Scale

At ACE Academy, accelerated AI integration enables more effective, transparent, and tailored learning experiences:

Adaptive Learning Plans: Personalized learning paths are built around each student’s academic level and goals. It combines expert teaching with dynamically generated practices and feedback that adapts to a student’s progress.

Personalized learning paths are built around each student’s academic level and goals. It combines expert teaching with dynamically generated practices and feedback that adapts to a student’s progress. Proactive learning support: AI-driven insights identify learning gaps early, recommend timely interventions, and guide teachers and families toward effective next steps.

AI-driven insights identify learning gaps early, recommend timely interventions, and guide teachers and families toward effective next steps. Measurable results: Clear learning objectives, continuous assessment, and AI-powered progress tracking turn daily learning into visible academic outcomes that parents can follow, understand, and share.



Learn with ACE Academy for real results

Looking Ahead

The official launch of ACE Academy marks a significant milestone for LingoAce. In the years ahead, the company aims to expand its offerings and introduce test preparation programs to support students’ long-term goals.

“As we scale, our mission remains the same: to help parents raise the next generation of globally aware, critical thinkers and strong communicators,” said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce.

Enrollment for ACE Academy by LingoAce is now open. Learn more at www.aceacademy.com.

About LingoAce

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, LingoAce is a global education technology company dedicated to making learning more engaging, effective, and accessible for children through technology. The company operates across the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China. Backed by leading global investors including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has built a network of more than 8,000 professionally certified teachers and served over 580,000 learners, delivering more than 22 million classes to PreK–12 students in 180+ countries. Its core business has achieved sustained profitability and positive operating cash flow since 2024. LingoAce has been recognized on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150, and received the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award in 2025.

Learn more at lingoace.com.