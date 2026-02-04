Mastercard Launches Portfolio of Fleet Solutions in Asia Pacific

Purpose-built payment solutions bring greater visibility, control and intelligence to modern fleet management

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mastercard today announced the launch of Mastercard Fleet: Next Gen in Asia Pacific, a portfolio of innovative solutions that expands fleet payments beyond fuel to support the full range of mobility needs for fleet operators today. The solutions are strategically engineered to support different market maturities and customer segments – from SMEs with small fleets to large logistics operators.

As the fleet ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, operators need clearer visibility across spend, stronger controls, and data they can act on in real time. When payment data sits in silos, it creates blind spots and limits efficiency and optimization – preventing the ability to reconcile fuel, maintenance and EV-charging transactions in one place, or making it more difficult for managers to identify anomalies across routes. Mastercard Fleet: Next Gen unifies payments data – turning transactions into actionable insights embedded across fleet management workflows.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for fleet management, with the market projected to grow at 18% CAGR through 2030. All the while, operators continue to balance cost pressures, evolving sustainability mandates and heightened expectations around security and compliance. In this environment, the ability to access consistent, enriched payment data across fleet activities is essential for scale and long-term performance.

Backed by more than two decades of global fleet expertise, Mastercard Fleet: Next Gen brings together a set of solutions designed to support the evolving needs of fleet operators and issuers:

Global acceptance across millions of locations , including fuel, EV charging, maintenance, tolling, and ancillary fleet spend

, including fuel, EV charging, maintenance, tolling, and ancillary fleet spend Network-based fleet data captured at the point of sale, aligned with global standards

captured at the point of sale, aligned with global standards A set of market-specific solutions that enable enhanced data capture at forecourts and fleet-related merchants

that enable enhanced data capture at forecourts and fleet-related merchants Digitally assigned and issued fleet cards for vehicles or drivers for seamless contactless or mobile payments, as well as specific virtual card solutions tailored to fleet use cases

for vehicles or drivers for seamless contactless or mobile payments, as well as specific virtual card solutions tailored to fleet use cases Integration with established technology, including mobility platforms, acquirer networks and fleet management tools

“Fleet needs vary widely across Asia Pacific, and connecting payments, data and controls into a single experience reflects what fleet managers require,” said Anouska Ladds, Head of Commercial & New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. “Mastercard’s fleet solutions are designed to help specialist fleet issuers and payment providers bring advanced fleet capabilities to market faster, while reducing the complexity and investment typically required to build these capabilities.”

Mastercard enables fleet program owners to deliver:

Smarter authorization controls and spend policies by vehicle, driver, merchant category, location, time, and amount

by vehicle, driver, merchant category, location, time, and amount Fleet data management to support compliance, accounting, and analytics – enabling better cost management and improved forecasting

to support compliance, accounting, and analytics – enabling better cost management and improved forecasting Real-time monitoring of fraud and misuse, adaptable to operational fleet needs

The launch of our latest suite of fleet solutions in Asia Pacific further scales our offerings in this key segment – extending our expertise and innovation in fleet and mobility across the globe. This move also demonstrates Mastercard’s commitment to simplifying B2B payments by connecting fragmented commercial flows through a single, trusted infrastructure – helping businesses of all sizes grow in complex operating environments.

