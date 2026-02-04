Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram Appoints Founding Principal and Founding Head of Prep School

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence and world-class leadership, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram has appointed two distinguished education leaders to its founding leadership team. Dr Craig Cook has been appointed Founding Principal, while Ms Sonal Chatrath joins as Founding Head of Prep School. These landmark appointments mark a significant step in the establishment of Queen Elizabeth’s first-ever campus in India, scheduled to open in August 2026.

Dr Craig Cook is an accomplished international education leader with more than three decades of experience across K–12 and higher education in the United States, Asia and South-East Asia. Most recently, he served as Principal and Head of School at Woodstock School, Mussoorie, one of India’s oldest and most respected international boarding schools, where he led significant academic, strategic and infrastructural transformation. He has successfully led schools through complex accreditation and inspection processes, overseen major capital and campus enhancement projects, and guided staff and families through periods of purposeful change. His leadership journey also includes senior academic roles in the USA, and Indonesia. Holding a PhD in Sociology, Dr Cook brings a strong cross-cultural perspective and a deep commitment to preparing students for leadership, service and meaningful global engagement.

As Founding Principal, Dr Cook will play a pivotal role in shaping the academic vision, culture and standards of Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, ensuring that the school reflects the excellence, ethos and outcomes associated with the legacy of Queen Elizabeth’s School.

Ms Sonal Chatrath joins Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram as Founding Head of Prep School, bringing with her extensive experience in early years and prep school education, academic leadership and whole-school development. Most recently, she served as Head of Prep School at John Lyon School and has previously held senior leadership positions at Danes Hill School, including Deputy Head Academic and Director of Learning Support. With a strong academic foundation in Education Management and Leadership from the University of Leicester, alongside specialist expertise in Early Years education and learning support, Ms Chatrath is widely recognised for her focus on high-quality teaching, safeguarding, pastoral care and the holistic development of children. Her leadership philosophy centres on nurturing confident learners, empowering educators and building a strong, values-driven school culture from the earliest years.

In her new role, Ms Chatrath will lead the development of the Prep School, laying the foundations for academic excellence, emotional well-being and a lifelong love for learning.

Speaking on the appointments, Caroline Pendleton-Nash, Chief Executive Officer of Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools, said, “The appointment of Dr Craig Cook and Ms Sonal Chatrath reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence as we establish Queen Elizabeth’s School in India. Founding leaders defines the character, culture and academic standards of a school for generations to come. Both Dr Cook and Ms Chatrath bring exceptional experience, integrity and vision, and we are confident that they will create an environment where children are challenged academically, supported socially and nurtured as well-rounded young people.”

Dr Craig Cook, Founding Principal, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, said “It is a privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility of founding Queen Elizabeth’s School in Gurugram. The opportunity to build a school that combines historic educational excellence with contemporary global relevance is deeply compelling. I look forward to working closely with the community to establish a school that nurtures confident, able and responsible young people.”

Ms Sonal Chatrath, Founding Head of Preparatory, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, said, “I am honoured to join Queen Elizabeth’s School at such a formative stage. Early education shapes not only academic pathways but also confidence, values and well-being. I am committed to creating a nurturing, aspirational and inclusive environment where every child is known, supported and inspired to achieve their full potential.”

With these appointments, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram strengthens its promise to Indian families of delivering an education defined by academic depth, pastoral excellence and global perspective, firmly positioning itself as one of the most prestigious and trusted new schools in the country.

Backed by GEDU Global Education, the largest foreign education investor in India, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram brings more than 450 years of British academic heritage, rigour and values to Indian families. The appointment of globally respected leaders to its senior academic roles underlines the school’s unwavering focus on quality, governance and the holistic development of every child.

For more information, visit www.qegurugram.com

About Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram

Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, is part of Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools, delivering a world-class British education in India, grounded in more than 450 years of academic heritage. Inspired by the legacy of Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, founded by Royal Charter in 1573 in the United Kingdom, the school draws on a long-standing tradition of intellectual rigour, strong values, and character-based education.

Opening in August 2026, Queen Elizabeth’s School, Gurugram, will welcome students from EY1 to Year 9 in its first year of operation (2026–2027), later extending to offering a continuous educational journey through to Year 13. The school plans to deliver the Cambridge International Curriculum, leading to IGCSE and A Level pathways, thoughtfully adapted to its international context while maintaining the academic standards and expectations of a leading British school.

At the heart of the school’s approach is a commitment to exceptional teaching and learning, supported by a coherent whole-school framework that integrates academic excellence with personal development. Students benefit from the QE House programme, which fosters belonging, leadership, teamwork and school identity; QE Futures, which develops aspiration, independence and readiness for life beyond school; and QE Flourish, a rich co-curricular programme encompassing creativity, service, wellbeing, challenge and competition. Together, these pillars ensure a balanced and purposeful education that extends well beyond the classroom.

Underpinned by the core values of excellence, curiosity, integrity, community, ambition and responsibility, the school’s mission is to nurture confident, able and responsible young people, prepared to lead happy, fulfilled lives and to make a meaningful contribution to society.

