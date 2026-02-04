Ricoh and Global Vision Multimedia Launch Strategic Partnership Negotiation in the Asia-Pacific region

Accelerating business in growing APAC market based on existing collaboration of enterprise AV system installations

TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh, a global workplace services provider, and Global Vision Multimedia Group (GVM), a trusted end-to-end provider of multimedia delivery solutions in APAC, today announced that the two organisations have entered full-scale discussions toward a strategic partnership, including potential capital ties, from January 2026. The partnership aims to strengthen Ricoh’s workplace services capabilities in the APAC region, reinforcing Ricoh’s global strategy to support customers’ evolving workplace environment, while allowing GVM to build on its strong track record across the region and enabling its highly skilled professionals to deliver a broader range of advanced solutions for both multinational and local customers.

Following initial negotiations exploring collaboration opportunities based on Ricoh’s global footprint and workplace services capabilities, including audio-visual integration, and GVM’s centralised project management and AV integration expertise across multiple APAC countries, the companies have decided to move to the next phase. To expand workplace services capabilities of both companies in the APAC region, the companies signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) in August 2025. Moving forward, Ricoh and GVM will work together to formalise the partnership by leveraging the combined experience and strengths.

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh’s global Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd., stated, “This collaboration in the APAC region is aligned with Ricoh’s consistent strategy following acquisitions in other regions. This marks a significant milestone for Ricoh, the first initiative of its kind in the region, to further accelerate our Workplace Experience offerings, such as enhanced meeting experiences and hybrid work solutions for organisations worldwide. We remain committed to continuing to strengthen our global workplace services capabilities in APAC, including audio-visual integration, to enable our customers to navigate the complexities of transforming their workspaces and work styles, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of their people and technologies in an ever-changing workplace environment.”

“Since our founding in 2016, Global Vision Multimedia has been dedicated to delivering intelligent, artfully designed multimedia solutions that empower global enterprises,” said Brian Ikhsan, CEO of Global Vision Multimedia. “Moving into this next phase of full-scale discussions with Ricoh is a transformative milestone. We look forward to integrating our ‘intelligent aesthetics’ and regional expertise with Ricoh’s immense global scale to provide our multinational clients with unparalleled support.”

HP Lee, COO of Global Vision Multimedia, added: “Our successful history of collaboration with Ricoh has demonstrated the powerful synergy between our organisations. By formalising this strategic partnership and exploring capital ties, we aim to leverage our combined organisational strengths. This will ensure our customers continue to receive the specialised, high-touch experience they expect, now backed by Ricoh’s world-class digital services infrastructure.”

Keiichiro Uesugi, Managing Director of Ricoh Asia Pacific, said the next phase reflects what customers across the region are asking for in practice. “Across Asia-Pacific, our customers are looking for delivery that is both consistent across markets and grounded in local execution. Our experience working with GVM has shown that this combination is possible, and these discussions are about strengthening how we execute — so we can support customers to evolve, expand and succeed in their business, wherever they are based.”

About GVM

Global Vision Multimedia (GVM) is a specialised provider of audio-visual (AV) and video conferencing systems with an extensive track record across the Asia-Pacific region. We offer solutions that merge artful design with cutting-edge technology, seamlessly delivering high-quality services ranging from system design consulting and project management to control system programming, acoustic tuning, on-site residency management, and maintenance.

GVM builds comprehensive technology solutions that support consistent branding and an improved audience experience. By prioritising long-term partnerships with our clients, we provide professional, quality-assured services throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find ‘Fulfilment through Work’ by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

