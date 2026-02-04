Rika Sharma appointed Executive Managing Director for Kantar Southeast Asia Cluster and Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kantar has announced the appointment of Rika Sharma as Executive Managing Director for its Southeast Asia Cluster and Singapore business.

Rika is a seasoned digital and marketing leader with over two decades of experience across North America and APAC. Most recently, she led Sales and Strategy for Google Agency, Partners and Industry Bodies in APAC and has previously held senior leadership roles at Digitas, SEA & Singapore and Ogilvy APAC- driving integrated strategy, creativity and digital transformation.

Recognised as a thought leader and industry influencer, Rika has served on advisory boards and earned accolades including Campaign Asia 40 Under 40 and Asia’s Woman Leader. She brings a strong track record in shaping strategy, driving commercial performance and building high-impact teams across complex, multi-market environments.

In her new role, Rika will strengthen alignment with Kantar’s global vision and accelerate momentum across Southeast Asia, leveraging her strategic clarity, collaborative leadership style, and passion for talent development to deepen Kantar’s regional impact.

Commenting on the appointment, Cheong Tai Leung, CEO, APAC, Kantar said, “Rika brings a rare combination of strategic depth, commercial acumen and people leadership to Kantar. As we accelerate our momentum across Southeast Asia, Rika’s experience and perspective will be instrumental in strengthening our client partnerships and advancing Kantar’s regional ambitions.”

Rika Sharma added, “I’m delighted to be joining Kantar at such a pivotal moment for the business. Kantar’s deep consumer understanding, trusted client partnerships and commitment to innovation strongly resonate with me. I look forward to working with our talented teams across Singapore and Southeast Asia to build on this strong foundation, help brands navigate an increasingly complex marketplace and unlock sustainable, meaningful growth across the region.”

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world’s leading AI-native marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future. www.kantar.com