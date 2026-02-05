ATFX Global Head of Marketing Weems Chan Receives Prestigious “Hong Kong’s Woman Leaders” Award

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ATFX is proud to announce that its Global Head of Marketing, Ms. Weems Chan, has been honoured with the esteemed “Hong Kong’s Woman Leaders” Award by the World Women Leadership Congress (WWLC). The award recognises leaders who make a real impact by guiding diverse teams and managing complex projects across different markets.

A Collective Achievement and Leadership Philosophy

The recognition reflects Ms. Chan’s leadership journey and her contributions to ATFX and the wider business community. Reflecting on the honour, Ms. Chan described the award as a collective achievement rather than an individual milestone.

“It is such a privilege to be recognised alongside so many amazing women leaders. To me, this award isn’t just about my own work. It really feels like a celebration of everything our team at ATFX has achieved together. It is a great reminder of how much we can accomplish when we work collaboratively and embrace diverse perspectives.”

In her role, Ms. Chan places strong emphasis on leadership qualities that foster an environment where people feel valued, heard, and empowered to do their best work. She works closely with teams that invite collaboration, flexibility, and inclusivity, principles that help the organisation remain creative and agile in a fast-changing industry while delivering strong results for clients worldwide.

Ms. Chan also encourages women leaders who are just starting out to trust their vision, stay persistent, make accurate decisions, and build strong networks of people who support and challenge them. She believes leadership is not defined by a title, but by the ability to inspire others, face challenges head on, make a positive impact, and stay true to one’s values while supporting diversity.

ATFX’s Collaborative Culture and Leadership Support

She further highlighted ATFX’s collaborative culture and its role in supporting leadership across global teams. With teams spread around the world, ATFX places importance on respecting and learning from different backgrounds and experiences, while maintaining open communication so ideas and feedback can be shared freely. This supportive environment helps leaders grow, builds trust across teams, and enables the organisation to tackle challenges more effectively in a fast-changing industry. Ms. Chan also expressed her appreciation to the management team, noting that their continued commitment and vision have been instrumental in building the strong and supportive culture at ATFX.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Australia’s ASIC, Cyprus’ CySEC, the UAE’s SCA, Hong Kong’s SFC, South Africa’s FSCA, Mauritius’ FSC, Seychelles’ FSA, and Cambodia’s SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.