Birla Carbon Launches New Continua™ SCM Production Line in Italy

New production line to ensure supply security and product consistency across markets

Raw material to be received from Circtec’s recently inaugurated pyrolysis facility in the Netherlands

TRECATE, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Birla Carbon today announced a new production line at its carbon black facility in Trecate, Italy. This dedicated line will serve the purpose of finishing and packing of Continua™ Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM), an industry-leading circular material derived from end-of-life tires. With this launch, high-quality and consistent Continua SCM will be available in large volumes, strengthening long-term supply security for Birla Carbon’s customers worldwide.

Speaking about the launch, John Loudermilk, President and CEO, Birla Carbon, said, “This is a pivotal moment for Birla Carbon. Continua SCM represents the most consistent, high-quality, circular material in the carbon black industry today and replaces a portion of carbon black in most rubber and non-rubber applications. It also reflects cross-industry collaboration for sustainability, with raw material sourced from our partner Circtec’s newly launched tire pyrolysis facility in the Netherlands, and finished and packed at our state-of-the-art processing line in Trecate.” He added, “The launch of this line is a key milestone in our ambition to put back into industry 300,000 tons of end-of-life tires annually by 2030, contributing to our aspiration to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Highlighting the customer and sustainability impact, John Davidson, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Sustainability Officer, Birla Carbon, said: “The launch of the Continua SCM processing line in Trecate ramps up the availability of our circular product portfolio for customers globally. Continua SCM enables our customers to increase the use of sustainable materials in their products while maintaining the performance standards they expect. This expansion reinforces our commitment to supporting customer sustainability goals at scale.”

Continua SCM is a range of sustainable solutions developed at scale with technical expertise, superior quality, and global reach to enhance product sustainability and circularity. Birla Carbon offers Continua 8000 SCM and its variations for the tire, mechanical rubber goods, and plastics industries.

Through Continua SCM, Birla Carbon offers:

Supply security with large volumes and additional functional benefits

Blending possibilities for optimum solutions

Increased recycled content

Lower homologation costs

Consistent quality with regulatory compliance

Birla Carbon’s strategic partner in Europe, Circtec, launched its Netherlands tire pyrolysis facility in January 2026. Facility details here.