China’s First Type 4 Hydrogen MEGC Successfully Rolls Off Production Line

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CIMC-Hexagon Hydrogen Energy Development (Hebei) Co., Ltd. (“CIMC-Hexagon”) announced the successful launch of China’s first 20-foot Type 4 hydrogen MEGC (Multi-Element Gas Container). This breakthrough fills a domestic technology gap for Type 4 hydrogen MEGCs and marks significant progress in localizing high-pressure hydrogen storage and transport equipment in China. Backed by international certification and versatile applications, it provides a solid foundation for Chinese-made hydrogen equipment to be provided to the Asian market.

Core Technology Enables World-Class Storage and Transport Solutions

The new 20-foot Type 4 hydrogen MEGC integrates CIMC-Hexagon’s global technology resources with local manufacturing strength. It features a composite Type 4 cylinder, offering high storage capacity, light weight, modular flexibility, and enhanced safety. With an operating pressure of 38 MPa, a standard 40ft container configuration can store more than one ton of hydrogen.

The MEGC meets stringent international standards including ADR 6.8 and TPED (2010/35/EU), and is designed for compliance with other global transport regulations. Suitable for road, rail, inland waterway, it addresses the growing need for efficient, economical hydrogen logistics. Compared to traditional solutions, it offers superior weight reduction, greater capacity, and intermodal compatibility — significantly lowering the total cost of ownership and cost per kilogram of hydrogen transported. Its modular design supports configurations from 10 to 45 feet, providing flexibility for diverse customer needs and optimizing lifecycle costs for medium- to long-distance, high-volume hydrogen transport.

CIMC-Hexagon combines the strengths of its parent companies: Hexagon Purus’s six decades of experience in composite high-pressure hydrogen storage and validation from over 700 MEGC systems deployed worldwide, together with CIMC ENRIC’s full industry chain layout in hydrogen equipment and decades of energy equipment manufacturing expertise. This enables full-process control from core components to system integration, ensuring world-leading product performance and reliability.

Dual-Market Strategy Advances Commercial Hydrogen Storage and Transport

CIMC-Hexagon is pursuing a “Asia first, domestic follow” dual-market strategy. Initially, it will leverage CIMC ENRIC’s foundation in Southeast Asia to expand into the Asian regional markets, capturing new share with certified, compliant products. Simultaneously, the company will advance R&D and certification for a full series of MEGCs at different pressure levels, continuously enriching its product portfolio.

In the domestic market, CIMC-Hexagon will actively participate in shaping hydrogen storage and transport standards, promoting the compliant application of MEGC products within China’s hydrogen infrastructure to support the nation’s “dual carbon” goals. Going forward, the company will fully leverage synergies from its parent companies in technology, channels, and production capacity to optimize costs and delivery efficiency. It will provide customized solutions for regional market needs, gradually building a sales and service network, aiming to become a core supplier in hydrogen storage and transport equipment.

CIMC-Hexagon remains committed to technology-driven innovation, deeper integration of parent company resources, and the localization of hydrogen storage and transport solutions. The company strives to provide critical equipment support for the large-scale development of the hydrogen industry and contribute to a clean, low-carbon, safe, and efficient energy system.

About CIMC Hexagon

CIMC Hexagon is a joint venture established by CIMC ENRIC and Hexagon Purus, focused on the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of Type IV high-pressure hydrogen cylinders and storage systems. The venture combines CIMC ENRIC’s large-scale manufacturing capabilities with Hexagon Purus’s globally leading composite hydrogen storage technology, dedicated to providing safe, efficient, and sustainable hydrogen storage and transport solutions worldwide.