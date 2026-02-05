Global Mind Australia and Farmacist enter strategic partnership to advance precision, sustainable agriculture from Australia to ASEAN

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — through Global Mind Australia (GMAA), AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company, HOSE: SBT) and Farmacist, the largest independent agronomic service provider and advisory firm in the Australian sugar industry, have officially signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement, marking a significant milestone in advancing science-led, sustainable, and globally aligned agricultural practices.

The signing ceremony, held at the Trade and Investment Queensland Office in Brisbane, underscored the shared commitment of both parties to promote knowledge transfer, agronomic excellence, and the commercialization of advanced agricultural solutions, with a strong focus on soil health, sustainability, and farmer-centric innovation.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from the Queensland Government, including the Honourable Ros Bates MP, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training. Also in attendance were representatives from the Department of Primary Industries (DPI), Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ), and the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade). AgriS was represented by the Chairlady, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My (Omi Dang), alongside senior leadership from AgriS, GMAA, GMG and the Board of Directors of Farmacist.

Queensland Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training, Honourable Ros Bates MP, said the partnership would deliver practical benefits for Queensland’s regions, supporting jobs, exports, and long-term growth in the agriculture sector.

“This agreement backs Queensland’s agtech and agribusinesses to grow, create jobs and reach new markets,” Minister Bates said.

Minister Bates shared: “It builds on our strengths in agriculture and innovation and supports regional communities by turning opportunity into real economic outcomes.”



Farmacist plays catalytic role as the Center of Excellence within the AgriS’s ecosystem

Under the cooperation framework, Farmacist will play a central and catalytic role as the Center of Excellence (CoE) within the AgriS ecosystem. As the core hub for agronomic expertise, Farmacist will lead the standardization, validation, and scaling of best-in-class agricultural practices across multiple crops and geographies.

This role will form the foundation for AgriS’s R&D, Agronomy & Extension (RD&AE) Hub, as well as a network of demo farms and applied research platforms in Australia and Southeast Asia. Through this structure, proven agronomic knowledge will be systematically translated into scalable, field-ready practices that can be replicated across diverse farming systems.

Commercializing high tech agricultural solutions in scales

The partnership is designed to convert agronomic expertise and technology into integrated, commercially viable solutions. By integrating Farmacist’s proprietary data, methodologies, and advisory platforms into AgriOS, AgriS’s digital operating system, the two parties will jointly develop end-to-end service models combining agronomic advisory, agricultural inputs, mechanization, and precision farming solutions. These offerings will be delivered through modern service-based business models such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS), and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), enabling farmers and agribusinesses to make informed, data-driven decisions at scale.

This approach reflects a shift from fragmented interventions toward integrated solution ecosystems that generate measurable productivity, sustainability, and economic outcomes.

Strengthening AgriS’s long term vision

The strategic partnership builds on a multi-year collaboration that began in 2022, when AgriS and Farmacist jointly conducted strategic assessments and agronomic advisory projects across key agricultural regions in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Australia. These initiatives subsequently progressed into large-scale field implementation, including the establishment of demo farms applying internationally recognized best management practices and validating data-driven, sustainable farming models.

The proven outcomes of this journey have laid a solid foundation for elevating the relationship from project-based collaboration to a long-term strategic partnership.

Leveraging Farmacist’s strong track record, including its extensive engagement with government-funded programs and large institutional clients in Australia, the cooperation further reinforces AgriS’s positioning as a regional pioneer in precision, sustainable, and high-tech agriculture, aligned with global standards and best practices.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ms. Dang Huynh Uc My, Chairlady of AgriS, shared: “AgriS is transforming from a traditional agricultural enterprise into a platform-based organization that applies an ecosystem-led approach across the entire value chain, guided by its Five-Stakeholder model linking the Government, Farmers, Scientists, Enterprises, and Financial Institutions in Vietnam and globally”.

“This strategic investment in Farmacist that is an Australia’s leading agronomy consultancy, AgriS is advancing its long-term vision to build a science- and data-driven agricultural platform. This platform aims to standardize agronomic knowledge, commercialize technology into practical solutions, and scale AgTech–FoodTech capabilities from Australia into Southeast Asia, creating sustainable value across the entire agricultural ecosystem, from farmers to national and regional food security matters”.

Mr. Jason Dowie, Director of Farmacist, shared: “Today marks more than a transaction. It marks the coming together of shared values, shared capability, and a shared global ambition going forward.”

“This is a significant occasion, not only for Farmacist and AgriS, but for what it represents in terms of Queensland expertise connecting with global agricultural opportunity, particularly with our Asian neighbours. As such, we would like to sincerely thank Trade and Investment Queensland for hosting this exciting event”, Mr. Dowie shared.

Farmacist, founded in Australia in 2010, is recognized for its integrated approach combining independent agronomy, applied research, and commercial implementation, serving hundreds of farms across multiple regions. Its strong emphasis on science-based recommendations and sustainability aligns closely with AgriS’s long-term vision of building circular, high-value agricultural ecosystems.

About AgriS

About Global Mind Australia

Global Mind Australia (GMAA) is the international investment and partnership arm of AgriS (Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company, HOSE: SBT) in Australia. GMAA focuses on agriculture, food, and sustainability-driven opportunities, fostering cross-border collaboration, technology transfer, and market expansion between Australia, Vietnam, and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

About Farmacist

Founded in 2010, Farmacist began providing agronomy services in the Mackay and Burdekin regions of Australia. Guided by a strong commitment to farmers’ needs, high-quality service and support, and the application of advanced technology and research-driven solutions, Farmacist has grown into a team of more than 40 qualified agronomists and professionals.

Today, Farmacist delivers practical and precise agronomy services to farmers and agribusinesses across a wide geographic footprint, from Northern New South Wales to Far North Queensland. The company is now recognized as the largest independent agronomic service provider to the Australian sugar industry, supporting sustainable productivity and long-term soil health through science-based, field-proven practices.