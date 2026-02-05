Hokuto City, Yamanashi Launches a Two-Day Immersive Ninja Experience Tour on the Historic “Shingen-bo-michi”

— A High-Value Cultural Program Blending the Nature, History, and Cuisine of the Yatsugatake Area, with a Focus on the Taiwanese and Global Markets —

HOKUTO, Japan, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hokuto City in Yamanashi Prefecture, known as a nature-rich destination easily accessible from the Tokyo metropolitan area and surrounded by the majestic landscapes of Mount Fuji, the Southern Alps, and the Yatsugatake Mountains, has announced the launch of a one-night, two-day experiential tourism program titled the “Two-Day Ninja Training Experience Tour.” Set along the historic mountain trail Shingen-bo-michi, the initiative is led by the Yatsugatake Historical Road Tourism Promotion Committee in cooperation with travel agencies, local governments, and regional businesses. The program is designed as an immersive cultural tourism product that integrates nature, history, traditional lifestyle, and regional gastronomy. With a strong history of exchange between Hokuto City and Taiwan, the Taiwanese market has been identified as a priority target, positioning the tour as a premium inbound experience for international travelers.

Shingen-bo-michi is a historic route believed to have been developed by the Sengoku warlord Takeda Shingen for military movement and the transport of supplies. Even today, sections of original stonework, natural terrain, and the pathway itself remain, preserving the atmosphere of the 16th century. Running through the forests at the southern foot of the Yatsugatake Mountains, this ancient trail is a rare cultural asset where simply walking becomes a journey through history.

Participants dress in traditional ninja attire and, under the guidance of professional instructors, learn the fundamentals of ninja techniques, walking methods, etiquette, breathing practices, and mindset as they proceed along the route. Rather than a simple costume or role-play activity, the program is designed as an educational cultural experience that introduces the roles, lifestyles, and philosophies of warriors and ninjas of the period.

The tour is structured over two days. On the first day, participants gather at the “HAPPY MEDIUM CLUB” near JR Kobuchizawa Station, where the experience begins with costume fitting and basic movement instruction. They then learn ninja etiquette, walking techniques, breathing methods, and mental focus. Time spent in a region that still retains the atmosphere of the Edo period plays an important role in the program, creating a strong sense of stepping away from modern life and immersing oneself in the world of the Sengoku era.

In the evening, participants stay at the traditional Japanese inn Oyado Izumien, a wooden property surrounded by quiet woodland. Guests enjoy meals prepared with locally sourced ingredients while experiencing the serenity of rural Japan. The overnight stay is positioned not merely as accommodation, but as a reflective “night of the shinobi,” deepening the sense of immersion of the entire program.

Day Two features the full traversal of Shingen-bo-michi. Walking through open grasslands, mixed forests, and past stone Buddhist statues, participants practice ninja walking techniques, posture control, and situational awareness in a natural setting. The route includes a stop at Sanbuichi Yusui, one of Japan’s “100 Famous Waters,” where pristine spring water and traditional rural scenery provide a vivid contrast to urban tourism. The combination of historic pathways, pure mountain water, and expansive agricultural landscapes offers an authentic view of Japan’s cultural and natural heritage rarely encountered in metropolitan destinations.

At the conclusion of the tour, participants are presented with a certificate of completion, allowing them to preserve their experience as a lasting memento. In addition, collaborations with local soba culture and regional restaurants ensure that Japanese cuisine is incorporated as an essential element of the journey.

Beyond the experience itself, the program also plays a strategic role in dispersing inbound tourism flows that tend to concentrate around the Mount Fuji area and major metropolitan cities. By linking regional assets such as historical sites, scenic viewpoints, traditional architecture, and renowned natural spring waters, the Yatsugatake area is positioned as an attractive destination for seasoned travelers seeking a deeper appreciation of Japan, as well as culturally oriented independent visitors. Taiwan has been identified as a priority market due to its strong interest in nature-based, cultural, and sustainable tourism.

Sales and promotion will be conducted through multilingual dedicated websites, social media platforms, and major online travel agencies (OTAs), with brochures also distributed at hotels and tourist information centers. Future plans include seasonal program variations, skill certification systems, and local talent development workshops to establish a sustainable, community-based tourism model.

While the globally recognized image of the ninja serves as the entry point, the essence of this tour lies in its holistic portrayal of Japan’s history, landscapes, daily life, and spiritual depth. Walking the ancient paths that have quietly endured for centuries at the foot of Yatsugatake offers international travelers a cultural journey that goes beyond sightseeing—an opportunity to experience the deeper layers of Japan.

■ Inquiries

Yatsugatake Historical Road Tourism Promotion Committee Secretariat

Meitetsu World Travel, Inc. (Shinjuku Branch)

Phone: +81-3-3343-0631

Email: koichi.ito@mwt.co.jp

Contact Person: Koichi Ito

■ Reference Information

Yatsugatake Tourism Zone Official Website

Traditional Chinese: https://yatsugatake-ga.com/tourismzone-twn/

English: https://yatsugatake-ga.com/en/