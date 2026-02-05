Lao Brewery Company Supports Lao Cultural Showcase at Bangkok Design Week 2026

Lao Brewery Company (LBC) supports the XYZ Art and Culture Center’s presentation of “KHUAN” at Bangkok Design Week 2026, running from 30 January to 8 February at Siam Discovery in Thailand.

The art installation explores the Lao concept of “KHUAN” (ຂວັນ), described as an invisible essence or soul believed to inhabit all living beings in Lao spiritual tradition. Rooted in the Baci ceremony, the concept represents balance, unity, and well-being within Lao culture and remains deeply embedded in daily life and traditional practices throughout the country.

The project aims to translate this traditional belief system into contemporary design language, making it accessible to international audiences attending the regional design festival. Through modern artistic interpretation, the installation bridges ancient spiritual practices with contemporary visual expression.

LBC’s involvement continues the company’s support of cultural initiatives in recent years. The partnership with XYZ Art and Culture Center reflects efforts to promote Lao cultural preservation beyond the company’s core business operations.

Bangkok Design Week typically draws designers, artists, and cultural practitioners from across Southeast Asia and beyond, providing a platform for regional creative exchange. The XYZ Art and Culture Center’s participation represents a growing trend of Lao cultural institutions seeking international platforms to showcase traditional heritage through contemporary artistic mediums.