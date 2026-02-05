Laos–China 500 kV Power Line Fully Connected, Operations to Begin in April

Laos and China have completed the full connection of the Laos–China 500 kilovolt (kV) power transmission line, further enhancing their cross-border energy cooperation.

since the line link on 5 February, the countries plan to launch the line’s full commercial operations in April.

The transmission line runs a total length of 177.5 kilometers, linking the 500 kV Nam Mo 3 substation in Laos’ Nam Mo district, Oudomxay Province, with the 500 kV Xishuangbanna substation in China’s Jinghong City, Yunnan Province.

The 32.5-kilometer section on the Lao side was developed by the Lao National Electricity Transmission Company (EDL-T), with construction starting in February 2025.

Once operational, the line will support two-way electricity transmission of up to 1.5 million kilowatts. It is expected to transmit about 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and cut carbon emissions by an estimated 2.5 million tonnes, supporting clean energy use across the Lancang–Mekong region.

During construction, project teams applied environmental protection measures, including route optimization and forest co-planting, reducing deforestation along the corridor by more than 80 percent.

Safety zones along the transmission route were also expanded to reduce risks to nearby communities.

Officials said the project has delivered local benefits, including the construction of a primary school in Nam Mo district, the establishment of five community libraries, and the creation of hundreds of local jobs. Training programs were also provided to strengthen local technical capacity in power transmission and grid management.

Authorities from both countries said the completed line will strengthen energy security, improve power system stability, and support long-term industrial and economic development in Laos.