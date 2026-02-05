LifeZoom Introduces the Oclux Red Light Eye Mask–A Naturally Restorative, Aesthetics-Driven Solution for the Effects of Screen-Based Life

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LifeZoom, a natural-restorative brand, today launches Oclux, a red light eye mask that expands the company’s red light product lineup. Positioned as a holistic solution that balances visual aesthetics, user experience, and daily rhythms, Oclux is designed to help relieve the physical and mental imbalances associated with modern lifestyles and to guide users back toward a more instinctive state of rest.

Designed under the direction of LifeZoom’s core designer Evan Cole, Oclux is now available through LifeZoom’s Amazon store and brand website for USD 149.

Function as a Support for Natural Balance

Oclux uses red light to gently counteract the disruptions caused by prolonged screen exposure. With 48 high-efficiency LEDs and two modes, it brings restorative care into daily life without adding burden.

Sleep Mode • Restore Rhythm Shaped by Nature

Sleep Mode uses 660 nm red light to mimic sunset, helping regulate circadian rhythm and melatonin.[1] Red light may improve sleep quality and shorten sleep onset,[2] 850 nm near-infrared may relax the sympathetic system and support deep sleep.[3] It may also boost collagen for smoother eye-area skin.[4] By addressing screen-related circadian disruption, Sleep Mode helps users relax and rest more deeply.

Eye Comfort Mode • Repair Life Shaped by the Screen

Eye Care Mode uses 660 nm red light to support microcirculation, mitochondrial activity, and cell repair.[5] It may reduce eye dryness, fatigue, and periocular nerve tension; regular use may improve eye comfort after screen exposure.[6]

Aesthetics as Part of the Therapeutic Effect

“LifeZoom never shies away from talking about aesthetics in the pursuit of health—in fact, we talk a lot,” said Cole.

Oclux uses gentle materials designed with sensitive users in mind. Its soft, anti-fingerprint shell is easy to clean and streak-free. A patterned, selectively light-permeable surface allows red light to shine through, enhancing the ambiance of each session. The sliding-buckle head strap is quieter and more durable than Velcro, while the lightweight, ergonomic form follows head contours for long-wear comfort and portability. Together, these details create a refined and pleasing aesthetic in use.

Light to Restore, Light to Go

Built-in timer and memory functions automatically recall the most recent time and intensity settings, allowing daily care to remain simple and intuitive. With just a few simple steps, users can activate the device, close their eyes, and let Oclux—alongside aromatherapy, music, or a quiet environment—complete the session.

“Whether it’s a bedroom filled with the scent of essential oils or a park where you can smell fresh grass, both can become part of a red light routine,” said Evan Cole. “Users choose the setting, and we make those settings possible.” Oclux supports power-bank operation, and combined with its lightweight design, restorative care is no longer limited by proximity to a wall outlet. Users’ attention to health is free to extend beyond the bedroom and into daily life.

“Oclux itself is a design experiment in making restorative care easier to happen,” Evan Cole concluded. “From wearability and daily rhythm to portable use cases, it does not require users to change their lifestyles—it adapts to real modern rhythms. At LifeZoom, we want health to be no extra burden, but to return to daily life in a more natural, more welcomed way.”

About LifeZoom

LifeZoom is a wellness brand focused on integrating thoughtful design, evolving technology, and real user insights into everyday well-being. Guided by a belief that health should feel intuitive rather than demanding, the brand develops solutions that support both physical balance and mental restoration. Through continuous exploration and refinement, LifeZoom is committed to helping individuals place well-being at the center of daily life in a more natural and sustainable way.

