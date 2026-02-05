Multifonds and Ultumus Join Forces to Accelerate ETF Expansion in Europe, Asia and North America

Strategic Combination Provides Asset Managers, Fund Administrators and Transfer Agents with an Integrated solution to support Exchange-Traded Funds

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Multifonds, a leading global provider of fund administration software and SaaS solutions and Ultumus, a SIX Group company specialising in ETF infrastructure technology, today announced a strategic partnership designed to enable fund providers to rapidly expand into the fast-growing ETF market.

The collaboration gives Multifonds’ clients direct access to Ultumus’ specialised ETF technology platform and extensive network of Global authorised participants and market makers, enabled through a standard off-the-shelf connector now available on Multifonds platform.

Capitalising on the ETF Conversion Trend

With ETF assets growing at unprecedented rates, asset managers are increasingly seeking efficient pathways to launch ETF share classes or convert existing mutual fund strategies into ETF wrappers. This partnership addresses that demand by combining Multifonds’ market-leading fund administration and investor servicing platform – which currently supports over $10 trillion in assets across 40,000+ funds in 35 jurisdictions, with Ultumus’ proven ETF operational infrastructure.

“This partnership offers the market an integrated solution that eliminates the operational burden associated with ETF launches and administration” said Oded Weiss, Chief Executive Officer at Multifonds.

Comprehensive ETF Infrastructure Solution

The partnership brings together complementary capabilities:

Multifonds provides the established fund accounting and investor servicing platform already trusted by 9 of the world’s top 15 global fund administrators globally

Ultumus contributes specialised ETF infrastructure including the COSMOS platform for creation and redemption processes, advanced PCF (Portfolio Composition File) calculation capabilities, and established relationships/distribution network with Global authorised participants and market makers

Together, the combined offering and connectivity enables end-to-end ETF operations from fund accounting through trading and settlement, all on an integrated technology stack

Unlocking European Market Access

A key differentiator of the partnership is Ultumus’ deep relationships with European, Asian and Canadian authorised participants and market makers – critical counterparties in the ETF ecosystem that enable efficient trading and liquidity provision. This network, combined with Multifonds’ experience across more than 35 jurisdictions, provides asset managers and fund administrators with immediate access to the infrastructure needed to successfully launch and operate ETFs in Global markets.

“The ETF market is evolving rapidly, and asset managers need partners who understand both the traditional fund administration business and the unique operational requirements of ETFs,” said Bernie Thurston, CEO of Ultumus. “Multifonds’ client relationships, combined with our specialised ETF technology and market maker network, create a powerful solution for firms looking to participate in the ETF growth opportunity without building entirely new infrastructure.”

Integrated Technology, Reduced Time-to-Market

The partnership enables Multifonds clients to:

Rapidly launch ETF products

Leverage an integrated infrastructure for fund accounting and investor servicing using the Multifonds platform across mutual funds and ETF

Access Global authorised participants and market makers through Ultumus' network

Automate creation and redemption processes increasing STP rates and reducing Risk

Ensure accurate, timely PCF delivery to market participants

to market participants Maintain operational control through integrated reporting and oversight

Supporting Industry Transformation

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for the asset management industry, especially with the move to T+1 settlement in Europe. Recent regulatory changes enabling ETF share classes of existing mutual funds, combined with strong investor preference for ETF structures due to tax efficiency and lower costs, have accelerated demand for solutions that bridge the mutual fund and ETF worlds.

“We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how asset managers and fund administrators think about product structure,” added Weiss. “This isn’t just about launching new products – it’s about giving existing fund families the tools to evolve with market demand. Our partnership with Ultumus provides that capability at scale.”

About Multifonds

Multifonds is a leading global provider of fund administration software. The company offers fund accounting, portfolio accounting and investor servicing solutions on a single platform. Supporting over $10 trillion in assets for both traditional and alternative funds across more than 35 jurisdictions, Multifonds serves the world’s leading global custodians, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and asset managers. For more information, visit www.multifonds.com .

