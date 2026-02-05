Ocean Tomo Bolsters Radio Frequency, Wireless, and Spectrum Expertise with Addition of Director Dan Sleeter

Sleeter’s background spanning defense, telecommunications, aerospace, and secure mission systems strengthens the firm’s technical leadership in wireless technology reverse engineering and patent claim analysis.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces today that former US Air Force Radio Frequency (RF) systems engineer Dan Sleeter has joined the Patent Analysis and Reverse Engineering group of Ocean Tomo. Sleeter brings more than 15 years of experience leading cross–functional technical teams across AI–driven RF programs, secure cloud environments, and agile delivery models supporting both national defense and commercial clients.

Summary of Dan Sleeter’s Expertise

15+ years leading cross–functional teams across AI–driven RF programs, secure cloud environments, and agile delivery models.

Deep expertise in RF systems, spectrum management, acquisition frameworks, and regulatory compliance.

Proven success delivering mission–aligned, innovation–driven, and technically rigorous solutions for DoD and commercial clients.

Specialized background in NSA secure communications, TEMPEST/EMSEC, classified RF engineering, and RFML/AI–enabled signal analysis.

Brings national–security–grade RF insight to patent analysis, reverse engineering, and complex system deconstruction.

Sleeter draws on a strong foundation of U.S. Air Force service and deep hands–on RF engineering expertise to guide clients through complex system evaluations, spectrum challenges, and intellectual property matters. His proven success managing programs for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial stakeholders reflects a commitment to mission alignment, technical rigor, and innovation.

“Dan brings a rare combination of national security–grade RF experience, modern AI/ML capability, and hands-on engineering depth,” said Tim Dorney PhD, Technical Lead, Patent Analysis and Reverse Engineering. “Our clients rely on us for precise, defensible interpretations of highly complex technologies, and Dan’s expertise significantly expands what our team can deliver.”

Sleeter’s expertise spans the full lifecycle of RF systems—design, testing, and maintenance of technologies enabling 4G/5G networks, Wi-Fi, radar, satellite communications, and Bluetooth. His work ensures secure, interference–free communication across telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics industries.

“Dan’s background in secure communications, TEMPEST/EMSEC compliance, and classified RF systems engineering directly enhances our ability to deconstruct modern wireless and sensing technologies,” added Sam Wiley, Strategic Business Intelligence Team Lead, Patent Analysis and Reverse Engineering. “His experience applying RF machine learning and automation to spectrum analysis provides a powerful advantage for our clients facing intricate IP and technical challenges.”

Sleeter has led RF/AI-enabled initiatives to characterize signal behavior, detect interference, and automate spectrum workflows across diverse software-defined radio environments. This hands-on analytical depth translates into detailed, component-level insights when evaluating patent claims, identifying infringement pathways, or mapping system architectures for Ocean Tomo clients.

“As our clients face increasingly sophisticated technologies and equally complex disputes, Dan’s combination of technical excellence and analytical discipline is exactly what our practice needs,” said James E. Malackowski, Ocean Tomo Co-founder, Head of the Intellectual Property Practice, and J.S. Held Chief Intellectual Property Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Industry Expertise

Before joining Ocean Tomo, Sleeter served as a Senior Radio Frequency Engineer with:

Huntington Ingalls Industries – the largest U.S. military shipbuilding company

– the largest U.S. military shipbuilding company Alion Science and Technology (now part of HII Mission Technologies) – a leading defense contractor supporting the DoD and intelligence community

(now part of HII Mission Technologies) – a leading defense contractor supporting the DoD and intelligence community Silver Spring Network – provider of IoT and smart grid networking technologies

He has also held RF design and testing engineering roles with:

Verizon Wireless – a global leader in 5G and fiber-optic communications

– a global leader in 5G and fiber-optic communications L-3 Communications (now part of L3Harris) – a major defense contractor specializing in secure communications and advanced electronic systems

Ocean Tomo’s unique understanding of intellectual property (IP) value is driven by the firm’s engagement across all matters involving intangible assets, spanning strategic planning, investments, disputes, and transactions. Litigation outcomes refine valuation methodologies, while advisory engagements are shaped by real-world insights from both the boardroom and public markets. Transaction outcomes—buying, selling, and licensing IP—validates strategic decisions and informs how IP is valued in practice. Ocean Tomo valuations used by IP owners to access capital provides insight on how financial institutions recognize IP as a bankable asset. This continuous feedback strengthens the team’s ability to deliver credible, actionable insights across all matters involving intangible assets.

