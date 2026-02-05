Sore Back After Pre-New Year Cleaning? Herbalgy’s “Wellness Declutter” Method Shares 3 Tips to Sweep Away Pain for a Light, Energetic New Year

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Lunar New Year approaches, many households dive into their annual deep cleaning, hoping to start the year in a fresh, orderly environment. However, intensive cleaning in a short period—repeated bending, squatting, kneeling, or lifting, can quickly lead to stiff shoulders, sore backs, and general discomfort, sometimes to the point of spoiling holiday enjoyment. From a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) perspective, such discomfort often stems from “tendon-muscle strain” and “qi stagnation and blood stasis.” With proper preparation, correct posture, and post-activity care, deep cleaning can become both eco-conscious and body-friendly.



Herbalgy’s Three Essentials for “Wellness-Oriented Decluttering”

A Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner explains that repetitive bending, lifting, or pushing can overstrain local muscles and fascia, leading to tension and pain. Improper force may also disrupt the smooth flow of Qi and blood through the meridians, causing soreness, numbness, or swelling. Professor Wong Tin-Chee, founder of Herbalgy, adds: “TCM emphasizes addressing root causes and harmonizing Qi and blood. Pain is the body’s signal, when flow is blocked, discomfort arises; when energy circulates freely, the body naturally heals.”

To prevent injury and maximize wellness during cleaning, Herbalgy recommends following these three steps:

1. Warm-Up & Activate | Awaken Muscles, Prevent Strain

Spend 5 – 10 minutes on dynamic stretches, rotating wrists and ankles, gently moving the neck and shoulders, and mobilizing joints. A proper warm-up enhances muscle elasticity and flexibility, reducing the risk of sudden strains.

2. Master Your Posture | Work Smarter, Not Harder

Rotate tasks every 30 minutes to avoid fatigue from static positions.

Bend your knees instead of your waist: squat to pick up low items or clean floors, keeping the back straight and using leg strength to support your movements.

Use a step stool for high surfaces: avoid overreaching or craning your neck.

Keep heavy objects close and push or pull with your entire body, not just your arms or back.

3. Soothe & Recover | Relax Muscles, Release Fatigue

Recovery is crucial. After cleaning, apply a warm compress for 15 minutes to promote circulation. Gently acupressure points like Hegu (between thumb and index finger) and Weizhong (back of the knee) can relieve tension. For enhanced relief, integrate Herbalgy’s targeted pain management products into your routine.

Herbalgy’s Comprehensive Pain Management

Herbalgy’s “Upper–Middle–Lower Pain Management System” philosophy targets discomfort by region and severity, offering effective solutions to maintain body balance and vitality.

Touch-Cool:

Formulated with natural menthol and equipped with a 360-degree magnetic bead massage head, Touch-Cool quickly delivers a cooling sensation that revitalizes tired muscles, relieves tension, and restores clarity, targeted rolling massage action effectively alleviates headaches, neck and shoulder stiffness, muscle fatigue, and upper-body discomfort caused by prolonged work, exercise, or poor posture, providing refreshment and relaxation anytime, anywhere.

Herbalgy Medicated Balm & Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster:

This powerful day-and-night dual herbal treatment delivers comprehensive relief for shoulder, neck, and back discomfort. During the day, Herbalgy Medicated Balm featuring a 360-degree magnetic bead massage head, precisely targets pain points, providing fast-acting relief from muscle soreness and stiffness caused by work strain, physical activity, or poor posture. At night, the Herbalgy Analgesic Plaster offers sustained therapeutic release, with long-lasting penetration that supports deep muscle recovery and promotes relaxation. Apply one plaster daily for 2-4 hours each time. If condition persists, reapplication every 12 hours.

Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil & Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster:

A professional-grade solution for persistent and deep-rooted pain, this dual therapy is designed as a “day-oil, night-plaster” system, combining advanced herbal science with targeted massage for superior results. During the day, Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil, infused with premium safflower extract, promotes blood circulation and dispels stagnation, while its 360-degree rolling bead massage head ensures precise penetration to effectively relieve chronic lower back, leg, and joint pain, as well as muscular fatigue and strain. At night, the Carthami Flos Analgesic Plaster delivers continuous relief for chronic discomfort while supporting long-term muscle recovery. For optimal results, apply one plaster daily for 4-6 hours.

TCM practitioners advise pacing cleaning tasks and completing them in manageable segments. When soreness occurs, Herbalgy’s three-tiered protection system, from quickly relief to deep-care therapy, ensures muscles and joints are fully supported, minimizing pain that could linger through the holiday. Step into the Lunar New Year feeling light, agile, and ready for vitality.

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the esteemed Professor of Chinese Medicine Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father’s wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father’s philosophy of “focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms” and the principle of “viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues”.

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known “Herbalgy” brand. This name reflects the company’s commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong’s traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-certified manufacturer in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands “Touch Cool”, “Herbalgy”, and “Tibet Red”, which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from impaired circulation of blood and Qi in urban lifestyles.

