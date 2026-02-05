Swiss Bear Honours Food Operators and Delivery Riders This Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This Ramadan, Swiss Bear is recognising food operators and delivery riders across Kuala Lumpur for their essential role in ensuring Iftar meals reach families and communities each evening. Swiss Bear is a food solutions brand under Kerry Group that provides sauces and dressings.



This Ramadan, food riders will enjoy free meals as they break fast at participating locations in Kuala Lumpur.

As Muslims observe the holy month of prayer, fasting, and reflection, many food operators continue preparing dishes through sunset while delivery riders often break fast on the move to ensure timely deliveries.

In appreciation of their dedication, Swiss Bear, in partnership with selected food operators, will distribute complimentary meals to food riders at participating locations. These locations will also serve as designated spaces where delivery riders can break fast comfortably while collecting orders.

The public is encouraged to support the initiative through the following activities:

Purchase meals from partner operators prepared using Swiss Bear sauces.

prepared using Swiss Bear sauces. Follow Swiss Bear’s Facebook and Instagram to track the donation counter and the growing number of dishes contributed.

Facebook and Instagram to track the donation counter and the growing number of dishes contributed. Visit Swiss Bear’s participating locations and leave messages to encourage community involvement.

and leave messages to encourage community involvement. Engage with campaign content across Swiss Bear’s social media platforms, which will include videos, recipe features, and live streams.

across Swiss Bear’s social media platforms, which will include videos, recipe features, and live streams. Participate in the Shopee Raya Bundle promotion, where every purchase made from now until 15 March contributes to the final number of dishes donated.

For more than 25 years, Swiss Bear has provided convenient, high-quality food solutions that support chefs and food businesses in delivering consistent, flavourful dishes. This Ramadan initiative reflects Swiss Bear’s ongoing commitment to community appreciation and shared responsibility, recognising the people who help make every Iftar possible.