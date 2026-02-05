TIER IV selected for ATLA-led study exploring autonomous driving applications for SDF facilities

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has been selected for an Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) study assessing autonomous vehicle applications for Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) facilities.

ATLA is an independent agency under Japan’s Ministry of Defense responsible for defense equipment research, development and procurement. Through studies such as this, ATLA helps inform future projects for the Ministry of Defense and SDF.

Addressing personnel constraints through automation

Securing sufficient personnel has become an increasingly critical challenge for the SDF amid population decline in Japan’s chronically aging society. Meanwhile, the burden of ground support tasks at air bases, such as aircraft towing and the transport of materials and equipment, is steadily increasing.

This study will assess the feasibility of deploying autonomous vehicles such as tow trucks at Maritime Self-Defense Force air bases to reduce workload and improve operational efficiency.

Autonomous vehicles for diverse applications

TIER IV develops platforms built around Autoware*, the world’s leading open-source software for autonomous driving, and has supported deployments ranging from industrial vehicles in closed environments to buses and taxis operating on public roads.

Building on this experience, TIER IV aims to apply its autonomous driving technologies to defense-related support functions in ways that enhance safety, efficiency and long-term sustainability.

* Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation, we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.