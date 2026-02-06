AISpeech’s AI‑Powered Matrix Microphone Wins ISE2026 Best of Show Award for Revolutionary Debut

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The article is from Shuzhi Society.

AISpeech, a pioneer in conversational AI technology, has been honored with the prestigious Best of Show Award at ISE 2026 for the groundbreaking debut of its Matrix Array Microphone MA600D — a product poised to redefine professional audio for hybrid collaboration.



ISE2026 Best of Show Award

The Best of Show Awards distinguish and honour the brands behind the best new pro AV products and solutions on the market and on display at this year’s ISE show. Judged by a panel of industry experts and editorial teams, each award submission is reviewed on product feature set, ease of use, innovation, and uniqueness within the market.

Since the opening day of the exhibition, AISpeech’s booth (5M110) has consistently attracted a steady stream of audiovisual integrators, system designers, and technology partners, all eager to witness the MA600D in action. This award not only recognizes the innovative design of the product but also highly affirms its leadership in AI-enabled technology and the extensive audience engagement it has generated.

The AI Acoustic Advantage: Engineered for Intelligent Communication

At the core of AISpeech’s audio innovations lies its proprietary suite of AI acoustic algorithms, engineered to tackle the most persistent challenges in real-world audio environments:

AI Noise Suppression – Dynamically identifies and isolates over 300 types of ambient noise—from keyboard taps to air conditioning hum—while preserving natural voice clarity.

AI De-reverberation – Adaptively removes excessive room reflections and flutter echoes, ensuring speech remains intelligible even in acoustically challenging spaces.

AI Echo Cancellation – Enables full-duplex, natural conversation by eliminating hybrid meeting echoes, allowing simultaneous speaking without clipping or delay.

AI Automatic Gain Control – Adjusts microphone sensitivity in real time based on speaker distance and movement, delivering consistent volume without manual intervention.

The MA600D drew extensive attention with its capability to replace multiple traditional microphones through a single elegantly designed unit. Its 64-element MEMS array and adaptive beamforming technology allow seamless tracking of up to ten speakers, while its distinctive sound reinforcement feature left a strong impression on visitors.

This award underscores the industry trend towards intelligent, scalable, and user-centric audio solutions. During the exhibition, the AISpeech team engaged in in-depth discussions with global partners, exploring integration scenarios and collaboration opportunities across the European, North American, and Southeast Asian markets.