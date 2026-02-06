Akeso Receives Fifth Breakthrough Therapy Designation from NMPA for Ivonescimab in First-Line Treatment of Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) is pleased to announce that ivonescimab, its global first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and VEGF, has been granted its fifth Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). This latest designation applies to ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).

This milestone represents the fifth BTD awarded to ivonescimab by the NMPA, following three prior designations in lung cancer indications and one for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The repeated recognition highlights ivonescimab’s broad clinical potential across multiple high unmet need tumor types.

A randomized, controlled, multicenter, registrational Phase III clinical study (AK112-309/HARMONi-GI1) is evaluating ivonescimab plus chemotherapy versus durvalumab (a PD-L1 inhibitor) plus chemotherapy for first-line treatment of advanced BTC. Patient enrollment has been completed, and the BTD status for this indication underscores the promising clinical profile of ivonescimab. The BTD status is expected to accelerate both the ongoing clinical development and the regulatory review process in China.

Encouraging results from a Phase 1b/II study, presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting, support the potential of the ivonescimab combination therapy as a superior first-line treatment for advanced BTC. In the study, ivonescimab plus chemotherapy achieved an Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 63.6% and a Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 100%. The ivonescimab regimen also demonstrated a median Progression-Free Survival (mPFS) of 8.5 months and a median Overall Survival (mOS) of 16.8 months.

These compelling Phase II results provide a robust foundation for the ongoing Phase III registrational trial and reinforce ivonescimab’s potential to address the significant unmet needs in advanced BTC, where current treatment options often yield limited durable responses.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world’s first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has established a robust R&D innovation ecosystem centered on its proprietary Tetrabody bispecific antibody platform, ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) technologies, siRNA/mRNA modalities, and cell therapies. Supported by a global-standard GMP manufacturing infrastructure and a highly efficient, integrated commercialization model, the company has evolved into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 26 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 15 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Additionally, 7 new drugs are commercially available. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

For more information, please visit https://www.akesobio.com/en/about-us/corporate-profile/ and follow us on Linkedin.

