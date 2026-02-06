ASUS IoT Introduces PE1000U Rugged Fanless DIN-Rail Industrial PC for AMR, Robotics, and Computer Vision

Compact edge computer features an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor and extensive I/O connectivity

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS IoT, a global leader in AIoT solutions, today announced PE1000U, a compact DIN-rail-mountable edge computer powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processor. Measuring just 63 x 110 x 160mm, PE1000U features extensive I/O connectivity to address the growing demand for real-time intelligence at the edge. Housed in a fanless, rugged IP40-rated chassis that’s been subjected to US MIL-STD-810H testing for 5Grms vibration, PE1000U is able to operate in environments with temperatures ranging between -25°C to 70°C. It accepts a wide 9–36V DC power input and includes built-in ignition control, making it suitable for on-vehicle deployment. PE1000U is also ideal for collaborative robots, AMR, industrial vision equipment, and other space-constrained deployments where reliability is paramount.

Performance and connectivity in a palm-sized package

PE1000U is powered by either an Intel Core Ultra 265U or 235U processor paired with hybrid cutting-edge CPU, GPU, and NPU acceleration for high single-thread responsiveness for motion control while simultaneously accelerating AI inference and graphics workloads. Front-access I/O connectors include four USB ports, up to four COM ports, and up to four Ethernet ports (two 2.5G by default) to simplify sensor, camera, and network integration. Onboard dual CAN Bus and an isolated DIO module enhance deterministic control, while DisplayPort™ and HDMI® outputs support up to two 4K displays for HMI or machine-vision monitoring.

Fanless thermal design

A key differentiator of PE1000U is its advanced thermal architecture that includes a wave-pattern aluminum heatsink that serves as a direct conduit from the CPU and memory to the exterior surface. The enclosure is completely sealed and has no fans or vents, helping to keep dust out. The result is silent, long-term reliability in challenging locations ― from factory floors to semi-outdoor kiosks ― even under high ambient temperature or continuous vibrations. Additionally, PE1000U uses passive cooling for the Intel Core processor’s mainboard.

Optimized for AMR, robotics, and Computer vision

The small footprint and fanless design of PE1000U makes it ideal for AMR, while the four LAN ports, dual CAN Bus, and WiFi 6E or 5G connectivity provide seamless links to LiDAR, cameras, motor controllers, and fleet-management platforms.

For collaborative robots, PE1000U is able to tolerate up to 5Grms vibrations and features screw-lock connectors to ensure mission-critical stability. The Intel Core Ultra processor supplies deterministic compute power required for real-time perception and motion planning.

In laser processing and computer vision systems, the DIN-rail form factor with single-side I/O simplifies cabinet wiring. The up to four independent Ethernet ports can accommodate multi-camera arrays, and the isolated DIO can trigger strobes and illumination precisely without introducing electrical noise.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS IoT PE1000U is now available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and a partner in the AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets – providing convenient and efficient environments for people everywhere.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.