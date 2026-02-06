LakeShore Biopharma Announces Receipt of Buyer Group Notice and Postponement of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (“LakeShore Biopharma” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: LSBCF; OTCPK: LSBWF), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has received a notice, dated February 4, 2026, from legal counsel to a group (the “Buyer Group”) consisting of Oceanpine Skyline Inc. (“Parent”), Oceanpine Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”), Oceanpine Capital Inc., Oceanpine Investment Fund II LP, Crystal Peak Investment Inc., Adjuvant Global Health Technology Fund, L.P., Adjuvant Global Health Technology Fund DE, L.P., Superstring Capital Master Fund LP, MSA GROWTH FUND II, L.P., and Epiphron Capital (Hong Kong) Limited, relating to the previously announced going-private transaction of the Company whereby the Buyer Group agreed to take the Company private at a price of $0.90 per share pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated November 4, 2025, by and among the Company, Parent and Merger Sub.

According to the notice, the Buyer Group asserted that the arbitral awards received by the Company from the Kaifeng Arbitration Commission on January 21 and January 22, 2026—previously disclosed in the Company’s current report on Form 6-K furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 29, 2026—and the resulting financial liability of approximately RMB576,500,000 constitute a “Company Material Adverse Effect” under the Merger Agreement.

The Buyer Group asserted that a condition precedent to Parent’s obligation to close the Merger (as defined in the Merger Agreement) is that no Company Material Adverse Effect (as defined in the Merger Agreement) shall have occurred, and the Buyer Group has determined that a Company Material Adverse Effect has occurred and that the Buyer Group has the right not to consummate the Merger. The Buyer Group indicated that it would not attend or cast votes at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (the “EGM”), scheduled for February 12, 2026, to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposal to authorize and approve the Merger Agreement, the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands, and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger.

The Buyer Group expressed its willingness to engage in good faith discussions with the Company to explore amendments to the transaction terms to facilitate a mutually acceptable resolution and the successful completion of the transaction.

In light of this development, the Company has decided to postpone the previously announced EGM. Any proxy cards that have been submitted to the Company in respect of the EGM will be disregarded. Shareholders of record as of 5 p.m. Cayman Islands time on January 16, 2026 will each receive a copy of the notice regarding the postponement of the EGM. The notice will also be available on the Company’s website at https://investors.lakeshorebio.com/index.html and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will carefully review and evaluate the Buyer Group’s claims and the Company’s options, and will provide further updates as required under applicable law.

About LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd

LakeShore Biopharma, previously known as YS Biopharma, is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and other virus infections. The Company operates in China, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

