TECO Opens the Year on a High Note with RM311.5m Southeast Asia Data Center Contract

TAIPEI, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 1504) today announced another major milestone in its Southeast Asia expansion, successfully securing Hyperscale Data Center projects for a U.S.-based cloud service provider (CSP) in Malaysia and Thailand. The contracts cover power system integration and large-scale fiber-optic telecommunications infrastructure, with a combined contract value of approximately RM311.5m (NT$2.5 billion).

TECO Chairman Morris Li stated that the successful acquisition of these two major data center projects demonstrates that TECO’s engineering integration capabilities and project execution expertise in Southeast Asia have gained strong recognition from international clients. Looking ahead to 2026, as global demand for AI computing and cloud services continues to accelerate, TECO will remain committed to delivering reliable, high-efficiency, and highly flexible one-stop data center solutions, further strengthening its position as a key AIDC infrastructure provider in the Asia-Pacific region.

The newly awarded projects are located in key data center hubs in Malaysia and Thailand. TECO is responsible for the electrical package of the Malaysia project, showcasing its international competitiveness in hyperscale data center power system integration, engineering design, and project management. The project is scheduled for completion in April 2027.

For the Thailand project, TECO has secured the hyperscale fiber-optic telecommunications system package, which includes construction of the fiber backbone to support high-volume data transmission and advanced computing requirements. The project is expected to be completed in December 2026. Notably, this marks TECO’s first successful data center project award in Thailand, achieved by outperforming international competitors and representing a significant milestone for the company.

In 2025, TECO secured two data center–related engineering contracts in Malaysia, with a combined installed capacity of 178 MW. Together with the newly secured orders at the start of this year, these wins demonstrate that TECO’s proven track record in Southeast Asia has earned strong customer trust. TECO expects its data center–related order intake in the Southeast Asian market to grow steadily in 2026.

As TECO’s strategic shift into an AI Data Center Solutions Provider delivers results, the company plans to expand its role in the global cloud and AI computing equipment supply chain, boosting data center market share and driving operational growth in 2026. https://www.teco.com.tw/en-us/