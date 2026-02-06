The domestic service industry will continue to be exempt from value-added tax, and the 2026 tax reform will promote the sustainable and high-quality development of China’s domestic service sector

FUZHOU, China, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) (the “Company” or “eHome”), an integrated home services provider in China, announced today that the company will fully leverage new tax incentives to enhance financial management, strengthen training for domestic service personnel, improve service quality, and introduce AI technology. The company will progressively roll out a human-machine integrated service model and make effective use of tax benefits to increase staff deployment rates, propelling its performance to new heights by 2026.

Key support directions for China’s 2026 tax policies targeting the domestic service industry: 1. Domestic service enterprises may benefit from a reduction or exemption of VAT on income derived from providing domestic services, as stipulated. 2. Social insurance contributions paid by enterprises for their employees are deductible when calculating taxable income, thereby reducing corporate tax burdens. 2. Eligible home service enterprises may benefit from preferential corporate income tax rates. Training expenses incurred by enterprises for home service personnel can be deducted at an increased rate when calculating taxable income, which encourages enterprises to enhance the skills of home service workers. 3. Taxpayers who support elderly dependants or raise children may qualify for special additional deductions under personal income tax regulations, which indirectly stimulates demand for home services.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “The specific benefits of the 2026 tax reform for the domestic service industry are as follows: 1. Reducing corporate operating costs directly lowers the tax burden on domestic service enterprises, freeing up more capital for improving service conditions, enhancing compensation for domestic workers, and elevating service quality. 2. Stimulating market demand through the special additional deductions for individual income tax alleviates the financial burden of family elder care and childcare, thereby boosting demand for domestic services and expanding the industry’s market potential. 3. Standardizing industry development: Policy implementation compels home service enterprises to strengthen financial management and compliant operations, driving the industry toward standardization and professionalization. Tax reform will promote sustainable industry growth, enhance societal recognition of the sector, and spur innovative development.”

About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China.

The company is mainly involved in: 1. Home appliances, smart home installation, maintenance; 2. Housekeeping, nannies, maternity matron and cleaning services; 3. Internet aging + home care; 4. Units of public places cleaning. After years of development, E-Home has formed two main business channels, ToB and ToC, with two important subsidiaries.

Two main channels: 1. The ToC business to nanny, maternity matron, home care, cleaning, repair, maintenance of family integrated services. 2. The ToB business to public cleaning. Two subsidiaries: 1. Zhongrun Pharmaceutical, integrating pharmaceutical warehousing, distribution, wholesaling, retailing, and online sales; 2. Chuangying: presidential training, internal training, corporate consulting and counseling, and policy counseling. E-Home has been a comprehensive service enterprise for family life! We have always adhered to the “solving every issue of customers with heart” business philosophy, adhere to do the industry benchmark. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company’s future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.