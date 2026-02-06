“The World TCM Heritage Odyssey” Held in Beijing, Showcasing New Practices in International Communication of Traditional Chinese Medicine

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 February 2026 – On the evening of February 4, “The World TCM Heritage Odyssey,” co-hosted by Phoenix Satellite TV and Dong-E-E-Jiao, took place at the Phoenix Center in Beijing and successfully concluded. The event, marking the beginning of spring, showcased the latest practices and achievements in the international dissemination, academic exchange, and modern transformation of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) through cultural tributes, cross-disciplinary dialogues, and the integration of technology and art.

The ceremony centered on TCM culture and leveraged the immersive cultural, technological, and experiential environment of the Phoenix Center. It connected traditional medical wisdom with contemporary global health issues, demonstrating the pathways of inheritance and innovation for TCM in diverse cultural contexts around the world.

In his speech, Xu Wei, Chairman and CEO of Phoenix Satellite TV, stated that the global spread of TCM is not just about medical communication but also a process of cross-cultural understanding and exchange. He emphasized the need to build communication bridges through modern dissemination methods while respecting differences. Phoenix Satellite TV will continue to focus on and document the international dissemination of TCM.

Cheng Jie, Chairman of Dong-E-E-Jiao, remarked that TCM culture belongs to all humanity and that the company will keep promoting the synergy between cultural dissemination and industrial development, facilitating a deep integration of technology, culture, and brand narrative to contribute to global health.

The event featured a “Tribute” segment honoring five representatives dedicated to the international spread and cross-disciplinary integration of TCM, covering fields such as academic translation, medical practice, technology integration, and public welfare dissemination.

Scholar Ehsan Doostmohammadi from Iran was honored for completing the first Persian translation of the “Huangdi Neijing: Suwen” and promoting TCM in the West Asia region. Zhao Zhongzhen, Emeritus Professor at Hong Kong Baptist University’s School of Chinese Medicine, presented the honor and advocated for further collaboration.

Malaysian TCM practitioner Neoh Karen was recognized for promoting the modernization and internationalization of TCM through innovative communication methods.

Lee Tsung-En Andy, CEO of the Yangqi Integrative Medicine Center in Silicon Valley, was honored for his exploratory practices integrating TCM concepts with artificial intelligence and big data, sparking discussions about the modernization of TCM.

Italian physician Valeria Toso, a proponent of TCM meridian theory, was acknowledged for her long-term efforts to promote TCM concepts in Europe.

Dr. Diarra Boubacar Thiemoko from Mali, the first foreign postdoctoral fellow in TCM in China, received high praise for his years of grassroots medical exchanges in Central Africa and his work in developing TCM training and public welfare diagnosis programs on the continent.

During the event, Phoenix Satellite TV officially launched the second season of “The Healing Path.” The new season will document TCM’s development and application across different countries and cultural contexts, showcasing its diverse expressions in a global setting.

Throughout the ceremony, the Phoenix Center also established a global TCM cultural interactive experience area, enhancing the public’s intuitive understanding of TCM culture through cultural displays, product exhibitions, and interactive experiences. A special livestream program titled “Let’s Talk! Friends of TCM” preceded the event, generating public discussion.

As the event concluded, the theme song “The Healing Path,” created with AI participation, resonated in the venue, marking the end of the ceremony.

The organizers stated that this ceremony was not only a concentrated display of TCM culture but also a forward-looking exchange practice, showcasing new expressions and possibilities for traditional medicine in the contemporary technological and global health context.

