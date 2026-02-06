Win a Trip to Watch the Hottest English Premier League Match Live!

Experience the ultimate derby as Manchester United face Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, brought to you by Lao Telecom Group and Monomax.

To enter, simply subscribe to the Football Viewing Package via the M MoneyX app or by dialing USSD.

Dial *7755*1# for the monthly package at 99,500 LAK, or *7755*12# for the yearly package at 999,500 LAK. Each monthly subscription gives 1 chance, while the yearly package gives 12 chances to win.

Winners must be 18 years or older, have an active account or phone number at the time of prize redemption, and hold a valid passport with at least six months’ validity. Winners must also cooperate with visa application requirements.

The prize is non-transferable, not exchangeable for cash or other products, and will be forfeited if the winner cannot be contacted within three working days.

For more information, contact 123 Tplus or 101 Lao Telecom.

#CheerToTheMaxByLTC #LaoTelecom #TPLUS #MMoneyX