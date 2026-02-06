TGE’s New Film: “Scare Out” – China’s First Contemporary National-Security Movie, Set for Lunar New Year Release

PARIS, NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”), AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) and The Generation Essentials Group (“TGE”, NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), a subsidiary of AMTD Digital Inc., jointly announce that TGE latest’s release “Scare Out” (the “Movie”), China’s first contemporary national-security film created under the guidance of the Ministry of State Security of the People’s Republic of China, will debut in theatres during 2026 Lunar New Year, releasing on February 17 in China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Ireland, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea.

This TGE’s new film will be released in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR on February 28, with more countries and regions to be announced.

Directed by Yimou Zhang, the Movie features a stellar cast including Jackson Yee, Yilong Zhu, Jia Song, Jiayin Lei, Mi Yang, Yi Zhang, Cecelia Liu, and Yaowen Liu.

The Movie centers on a team of undercover national security officers living under assumed identities. In a silent, high-stakes battle with foreign spies, they carry out careful, strategic work to protect the nation. Rooted in the pulse of today’s world, the Movie reveals the modern national security frontline and honors the unnamed heroes who quietly protect the country.

The promotional materials of the Movie through social media has generated substantial buzz, reaching a total audience of 2.47 billion. Its related hashtag on Douyin has garnered 1.18 billion views, securing the No.1 spot on the real-time popularity chart, and it also holds the No.2 spot on the Weibo movie list.

AMTD is a co-production company of the Movie, with Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD IDEA, AMTD Digital, and TGE, serving as a co-producer.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a conglomerate with a core business portfolio spanning across media and entertainment, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality sectors.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a diversified institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors with global markets. Its comprehensive one-stop business services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected business needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active super connector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on X (formerly known as “Twitter”) at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About The Generation Essentials Group

The Generation Essentials Group (NYSE: TGE; LSE: TGE), jointly established by AMTD Group, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media, entertainment, and cultural affairs worldwide as well as hospitality and VIP services. TGE comprises L’Officiel, The Art Newspaper, movie and entertainment projects. Collectively, TGE is a diversified portfolio of media and entertainment businesses, and a global portfolio of premium properties. Also, TGE is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsor manager, with its first SPAC successfully raised and priced on December 18, 2025.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor”provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,””anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,””estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and/or The Generation Essentials Group, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and none of AMTD IDEA Group, AMTD Digital and The Generation Essentials Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

