Wanxiang A123 Unveils World’s First Semi-Solid-State Immersion Energy Storage System, Redefining Safety Standards

DETROIT, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Wanxiang A123 Systems Corp. successfully hosted its global launch event at Wanxiang Innovation Energy City, unveiling a breakthrough energy storage platform designed to address the industry’s most critical challenge: safety. Under the theme “Gathering Stars, Smart Storage Future,” the event marked a decisive shift in energy storage safety—from reactive fire suppression to intrinsic, system-level prevention.

At the event, Wanxiang A123 introduced the Star Series semi-solid-state battery cells and the Star River Series energy storage solutions, representing the world’s first deep integration of semi-solid-state battery technology with immersion cooling. This architecture establishes a new benchmark for thermal safety and system reliability across high-risk applications.

The Star Series cells leverage proprietary technologies to fundamentally resolve electrolyte leakage and instability. In a highly publicized 10-needle puncture test, a 100 Ah semi-solid-state cell remained fully stable, exhibiting no fire, no explosion, and no thermal propagation—a level of intrinsic safety unattainable with conventional liquid lithium-ion batteries.

At the system level, the Star River Series employs full immersion cooling, maintaining cell temperature variance within 2 °C, even under demanding operating conditions. This dual-layer protection—combining material-level stability with active thermal isolation—creates a robust safety barrier against thermal runaway and ensures reliable operation in extreme environments.

Beyond safety, the platform delivers compelling economic performance. The system achieves a cycle life exceeding 10,000 cycles at room temperature, and more than 7,000 cycles at 45 °C, representing a 40% improvement over industry averages. Its superior high-temperature resilience reduces the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) by approximately 15%, offering customers a highly cost-effective, long-term solution.

The Star River Series solution matrix addresses four core application scenarios. For data centers, the platform features an 800 V HVDC architecture capable of serving as a primary power source. Outdoor cabinet solutions are engineered with IP68-rated protection to withstand extreme environmental conditions. For offshore and logistics-constrained applications, modular 5-ft containers enable efficient shipping, while 20-ft container systems integrate multi-stage fire suppression and three-level BMS protection for large-scale deployments.

Further enhancing system intelligence, Wanxiang A123 introduced a Wireless BMS + AI platform incorporating pressure-sensing technology capable of identifying thermal runaway risks up to 10 minutes earlier than conventional monitoring systems. This advancement enables predictive safety management and supports the transition toward unmanned, intelligent energy storage operations.

For more information, please visit: https://youtu.be/6DTs6cc8ypA?si=a-DrufW1XGboKSOP