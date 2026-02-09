Acer Announces January 2026 Revenues at NT$21.08 Billion, Up 39.8% Year-on-year, Highest January Revenue Post Pandemic

TAIPEI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for January 2026 at NT$21.08 billion, up 39.8% year-on-year (YoY), the highest January revenue post pandemic.

Highlights in January include:

Revenues from notebook PCs grew by 50.6% YoY

Revenues from desktop PCs grew by 41.9% YoY

Revenues from gaming products and businesses grew by 53.4% YoY

Revenues from the commercial line [1] grew by 63.4%

Acer’s strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 42.1% of the group’s total revenues in January. Acer’s public subsidiaries have announced their January revenues; some highlights for businesses under incubation include Acer ITS Inc. with revenues growth of 83.0% year-on-year in January.

The Acer Chromebooks released during the BETT 2026 education technology exhibition in London were well received by the media, who highlighted their durable designs and repairability features that are beneficial for school teaching and IT teams for repairs. Acer ranked among the top 3 in the global Chromebook market, and No. 1 in EMEA in full year 2025 [3].

[1] Acer’s commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

[3] IDC Preliminary Historical Q4’25 PC report

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.