PANAMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, has launched its P2P Expedited Appeal feature, offering significantly faster resolution for P2P trading disputes in as little as 15 minutes.



BingX Introduces P2P Expedited Appeal for Faster Dispute Resolution

This new feature is designed to address the need for swift and efficient dispute resolution in P2P trading. The P2P Expedited Appeal streamlines the handling of payment-related cases, including asset release and payment confirmation, while maintaining the platform’s security procedures and standards. By reducing the processing time from 2 hours to 15 minutes, BingX enhances efficiency and elevates the overall P2P trading experience for both traders and merchants.

“At BingX, we are committed to creating a simple, secure, and responsive platform for all traders.” Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented. “The introduction of the Expedited Appeal feature for P2P trading marks an important step in providing an optimized experience for our users and community, with a more simpler process, higher security for traders and merchants, and a more responsive resolution approach.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.