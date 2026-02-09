Dyna.Ai Partners with ejada Systems to Scale AI Agents to Production Across Saudi Call Centers

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dyna.Ai, a leading global provider of AI solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with leading Saudi-based IT service provider, ejada Systems, to support the deployment of production-grade AI agents across Saudi Arabia’s call center ecosystem.

Globally, contact centers are becoming one of the most critical environments for enterprise AI adoption. As service volumes grow and customer expectations rise, organizations are increasingly looking beyond experimentation toward AI systems that can operate reliably at scale. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global contact center software market is projected to grow from approximately US$64 billion in 2025 to over US$213 billion by 2032, reflecting sustained demand for scalable, AI-enabled customer operations.

For Dyna.Ai, call centers represent a practical environment for deploying AI agents, particularly as service expectations continue to rise. The company’s AI agents are designed to operate in live service settings, supporting increased interaction volumes, while meeting enterprise requirements around governance, reliability, embedded into existing systems.

Through the partnership, Dyna.Ai provides its global AI agent capabilities, including voice and text-based agents, while ejada Systems leads localized operating models and governance frameworks, supported by systems integration, to enable the sustainable and compliant deployment of AI agents aligned with Saudi market requirements.

“AI adoption across enterprises is reaching a point where value is no longer defined by experimentation, but by the ability to turn AI into a core operating capability,” shared Carlton Liew, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai. “Through this partnership with ejada Systems, Dyna.Ai brings production-grade AI agents designed for enterprise-scale deployment, governance, and accountability. Together, we enable organizations to move beyond pilots and deliver measurable business outcomes at scale.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mohammed Hassoobh, Chief Executive Officer of ejada Systems, said: “Organizations across the Kingdom are experiencing a rapid shift in beneficiary expectations, where traditional call center models can no longer meet the required levels of speed, quality, and continuity. From this perspective, ejada Systems is focused on developing intelligent call center operating models built on artificial intelligence and enhanced beneficiary experience, while ensuring knowledge transfer and national capability building to deliver sustainable solutions with real operational impact”.

This partnership reflects Dyna.Ai’s commitment to working with trusted local partners to adapt global AI capabilities to market-specific needs, supporting organizations as they scale intelligent call center operations across the Kingdom.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.dyna.ai

About ejada

ejada, a leading Information Technology (IT) services provider headquartered in Saudi Arabia, empowers organizations across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) to thrive in today’s digital landscape. The Company helps businesses and public-sector entities achieve and maintain a competitive edge through innovative IT solutions and services specifically designed to support their digital transformation journey.

ejada sets itself apart by offering a unique combination of local expertise and global reach combining a locally based, culturally aware workforce with comprehensive cross-industry solutions and strategic partnerships with globally renowned technology vendors and partners. For more information, please visit www.ejada.com