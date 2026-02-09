G42 and Vietnamese Consortium Commit to Build National AI Infrastructure and Develop Southeast Asia’s Intelligence Capacity

The FPT Corporation, the Viet Thai Group, and G42 sign Framework Agreement to advance Vietnam’s digital transformation

Partnership backed by $1 billion commitment to deploy AI and cloud infrastructure with full data sovereignty

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — G42, the Abu Dhabi-based technology holding group, and a consortium comprising the FPT Corporation and the Viet Thai Group, have signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement to develop sovereign AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure across Vietnam. The initiative aims to support Vietnam’s ambition to become an AI-native society and a leading AI hub in Southeast Asia, while ensuring national data sovereignty and digital resilience.



Names (Left to Right) 1. David Thai, Founder and CEO, Viet Thai Group 2. His Excellency Badr Al Matrooshi, Ambassador of the UAE to Vietnam 3. Ali Al Amine, Chief Commercial Officer, G42 International 4. Dr. Truong Gia Binh, Chairman, FPT Corporation 5. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee 6. His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO, G42 International 7. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee 8. Tu Vu Anh, CTO, FPT Corporation

The agreement, signed in Ho Chi Minh City, formalizes a comprehensive partnership and establishes the legal, financial, and regulatory framework required to advance deployment across the country. The partners commend the Government of Vietnam for its forward-thinking approach in advancing regulatory frameworks that enable hyperscale data center deployment and public cloud adoption, positioning Vietnam as a regional leader in AI infrastructure development. Backed by consumption commitments of up to $1 billion, the partnership represents a significant milestone in Vietnam’s and the region’s digital transformation journey.

The consortium and G42 bring together complementary strengths essential for national-scale deployment. The FPT Corporation, Vietnam’s largest information technology services company with operations across 30+ countries, provides deep technical expertise and local market knowledge. The Viet Thai Group, a leading consumer-focused group with portfolio companies spanning coffee, foodservice, retail, and logistics, contributes strategic capabilities and cross-sector insights. G42, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence holding group, brings advanced AI infrastructure capabilities.

Under the agreement, the consortium and G42 will deploy significant cloud capacity across three data center locations in Vietnam, delivering high-performance AI and cloud services to support public and private sector workloads.

The initiative aligns with G42’s broader mission to build a global and inclusive Intelligence Grid, interconnecting advanced AI infrastructure, cloud platforms, and governance frameworks to enable AI capabilities on demand, while respecting national sovereignty. Through this infrastructure, Vietnam will gain the technical foundation to develop national AI initiatives across both public and private sectors, digitizing services and deploying AI-powered solutions tailored to national priorities.

“This Framework Agreement represents a new model for national AI transformation – one built on sovereignty, partnership, and purpose,” said Ali Al Amine, Chief Commercial Officer, G42 International. “We are grateful to the Government of Vietnam for their visionary leadership and to our partners, the FPT Corporation and the Viet Thai Group for their commitment to building infrastructure that enables Vietnam to harness AI’s full potential while maintaining data sovereignty and digital independence.”

“Vietnam clearly understands that it cannot move forward alone. In areas such as semiconductors, AI, cloud computing, big data, and cybersecurity, we need strategic alliances with partners we can rely on and trust. The leaders have shown strong commitment, built mutual trust, and now it is time to turn those commitments into real implementation,” said Dr. Truong Gia Binh, Chairman, FPT Corporation.

“This initiative positions Vietnam at the forefront of AI-driven economic development in Asia, supporting economic development and the growth of the middle class in Vietnam. Our partnership with G42 and FPT creates the infrastructure foundation for long-term growth and innovation across multiple sectors,” said David Thai, Chairman & CEO, Viet Thai Group.

Beyond infrastructure development, the partnership includes plans for national AI skilling and workforce development programs designed to support AI adoption across government, industry, and academia.

Following the signing of the Framework Agreement, the consortium and G42 will advance to the next phase of execution, including finalizing workload distribution between public and private sectors, securing regulatory approvals for public cloud adoption, and commencing site development for data center infrastructure. The initiative is expected to generate significant economic impact through direct infrastructure investment, job creation, and positioning Vietnam as a strategic technology hub for the region.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group and a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities today. To know more, visit www.g42.ai.

About the FPT Corporation

FPT is a global technology conglomerate headquartered in Vietnam, providing services across information technology, telecommunications, and digital transformation. By the end of 2025, FPT recorded consolidated revenue of VND 70,113 billion and profit before tax of VND 13,039 billion, representing year-on-year increases of 11.6% and 17.8%, respectively, closely aligning with the profit targets set at the beginning of the year. The Technology sector—including domestic IT services and global IT services—continued to play a pivotal role, contributing 63% of total revenue and 45% of profit before tax for the Group. FPT’s two AI Factories, located in Japan and Vietnam, ranked 36th and 38th respectively in the Top 500 High Performance Computing systems announced in June 2025. This milestone represents a strategic advancement, reinforcing Vietnam’s technological capabilities and FPT’s position on the global AI landscape.

About the Viet Thai Group

Founded in 1998, Viet Thai International JSC (VTI) is one of Vietnam’s largest consumer and retail operators. The company operates a diverse portfolio of brands in coffee, F&B and FMCG. Our Highlands Coffee Brand is a national champion in Vietnam and global leader in the Vietnamese Specialty Coffee category, and recognized as one of the strongest consumer brands in Vietnam and regionally. Our business comprises over 2,000+ retail outlets operating in 30 countries.

VTI has been instrumental in the development of the modern retail industry in Vietnam and is a leading advocate and ‘Flag Carrier’ in bringing the best of Vietnamese culture, beverages, and cuisine to the world.