MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE STRENGTHENS CROSS-BORDER COLLABORATION THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ONEHEALTH CAMBODIA

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) marked the launch of Malaysia Healthcare Week Phnom Penh 2026 with a hospital introduction session in collaboration with OneHealth Cambodia. This engagement represents MHTC’s first official initiative in Cambodia for 2026 and forms part of the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, themed “Healing Meets Hospitality”. The session brought together representatives from Malaysia’s leading private hospitals and OneHealth Cambodia to explore opportunities for collaboration, strengthen referral coordination, and align patient care pathways. It reflects Malaysia Healthcare’s strategic focus on working with trusted local partners to deliver seamless cross-border care and an enhanced patient experience.

During Malaysia Healthcare Week Phnom Penh 2026, Malaysia highlighted its extensive medical capabilities through leading institutions such as Subang Jaya Medical Centre, which received the FMTH Brand Distinction Excellence Award, and the National Heart Institute (Institut Jantung Negara), which was the winner for FMTH Medical Excellence and Medical Technology Distinction at the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Awards 2025 (FMTH). Other featured hospitals included Sunway Medical Centre Penang, IHH Healthcare, Prince Court Medical Centre, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, MSU Medical Centre, and OPTIMAX Eye Specialist Centre. The session emphasised centres of excellence in specialised fields, internationally accredited facilities, and integrated multidisciplinary care models. Key discussions highlighted how structured referral systems can enhance patient outcomes by ensuring timely access to appropriate treatment and fostering clear communication between referring and receiving healthcare professionals.

“Cambodia is a particularly important partner for us. Based on year-to-date figures up to September 2025, healthcare traveller volume increased by 81 per cent, rising from just over 4,400 travellers to nearly 8,000 compared to the same period last year, which contributes to an increase of 228 per cent, reaching RM7.9 million in revenue. This reflects stronger demand and higher-value treatments, driven by trust in our medical healthcare quality”, said Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC). The session was also attended by H.E. Neak Oknha Datuk Dr. Othsman Hassan, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission (Islamic Affairs) in Cambodia.

Practical aspects of patient mobility were also addressed during the session, including travel facilitation, cultural considerations, and post-treatment follow-up. These elements reflect Malaysia Healthcare’s holistic approach, where medical excellence is complemented by hospitality, empathy, and patient-centric service design. The engagement further signalled Malaysia Healthcare’s intention to deepen its presence in Cambodia through mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen both healthcare ecosystems.

As Malaysia leads the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, initiatives such as this bring the spirit of “Healing Meets Hospitality” to life by combining high-quality medical care with warmth, compassion, and cultural understanding. Through these efforts, MHTC continues to build enduring partnerships that elevate healthcare standards and improve patient outcomes across the region.

