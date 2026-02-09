Matrixdock Expands XAUm to Solana, Enabling Institutional-Grade Tokenized Gold at Scale

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Matrixdock, Asia’s leading Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization platform under Matrixport Group, today announced the deployment of XAUm on Solana.

As Asia’s largest tokenized gold project with physical redemption available across major Asian wealth centers, XAUm represents one troy ounce of 99.99% pure, LBMA-accredited physical gold per token, securely vaulted and independently audited.

The expansion brings institutional-grade tokenized gold to one of the industry’s most scalable and high-performance blockchain networks, unlocking new use cases across trading, liquidity management, and decentralized finance. XAUm has been recognized by Falcon Finance’s latest tokenized-gold industry report, which highlighted Matrixdock among the sector’s leading platforms.

Solana significantly expands XAUm’s accessibility due to its high throughput, low latency, and minimal transaction costs, making it well-suited for real-world asset deployment at scale. Its architecture supports near-instant settlement and high-frequency interactions, enabling gold to function not only as a store of value but also as a liquid on-chain reserve asset within DeFi applications.

Security remains foundational to XAUm’s design. The Solana smart contracts supporting XAUm have undergone independent audits by Accretion and Sec3, reinforcing Matrixdock’s commitment to institutional-grade risk management and on-chain security.

XAUm will launch natively within Solana’s DeFi ecosystem, with initial liquidity on Raydium for decentralized trading and liquidity provisioning, and planned expansion into Solana-based lending markets. Pyth will serve as the primary price oracle. This architecture allows XAUm holders to use tokenized gold as collateral, access on-chain liquidity, and participate in DeFi strategies – while maintaining full physical backing and asset integrity.

This is not Matrixdock’s first deployment on Solana. In late 2025, Matrixdock served as the tokenization technology provider for TER, the sovereign gold-backed token issued by Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) of the Kingdom of Bhutan, which is live on Solana. This deployment validates Matrixdock’s technology and operational capabilities at a sovereign and national infrastructure level.

This dual role, supporting both institutional-grade products like XAUm and sovereign-level initiatives such as TER, underscores Matrixdock’s position as a trusted infrastructure provider for real-world asset tokenization across the public and private sectors.

“With XAUm on Solana, we are extending gold beyond passive ownership into programmable financial infrastructure,” said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. “High-performance blockchains like Solana enable gold to move at internet speed while remaining fully backed by physical reserves – a critical step in modernizing how capital-efficient assets are issued, verified, and used.”

“Solana was built to support real-world assets at scale,” said Lu Yin, Head of APAC, Solana Foundation. “With the launch of XAUm, Matrixdock is bringing fully backed, institution-grade tokenized gold to Solana that can settle instantly, integrate seamlessly with DeFi, and meet the standards required by institutions.”

Solana’s growing institutional participation, deep liquidity venues, and active developer community align with Matrixdock’s objective to position tokenized gold as a core reserve layer asset underpinning on-chain financial markets.

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is a premier platform under Matrixport Group that offers access to high-quality Real World Assets (RWA) through advanced tokenization technology. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, Matrixdock earned the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions. In 2024, Matrixdock launched XAUm, a tokenized gold asset fully backed by 99.99% pure gold, providing investors with a trusted digital asset linked to LBMA-accredited gold. In 2025, Matrixdock provided tokenization support for the Kingdom of Bhutan and architected the sovereign-backed gold token, TER.

With a steadfast focus on building a trusted and secure RWA ecosystem, Matrixdock aims to provide diversified investment opportunities while setting new standards for trust and governance in the digital asset space.