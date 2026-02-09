Nova Technology Marks a Promising Start in AI Expansion Across Hong Kong and the Middle East

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Nova Technology, a leading AI technology company in China’s insurance industry, today announced early progress in its international expansion strategy. In Hong Kong, Nova Technology has partnered with several leading local insurers on AI technology and AI-powered claims services. In the Middle East, its flagship AI claims product has secured a collaboration with an innovative UAE-based insurance company. These partnerships mark a promising start to Nova Technology’s global deployment of insurance AI solutions.

In the Hong Kong market, Nova Technology is leveraging its core competencies in AI-driven claims management and risk control to deliver AI-powered claims services for a global insurance group. The company has also worked with a leading Hong Kong life insurer to upgrade and deploy its market-proven AIGC solution—previously validated in the domestic market—across Southeast Asia. The solution has been localized to align with regional business practices and regulatory requirements, supporting stable and scalable implementation.

Marking its inaugural entry into the Middle East, Nova Technology has been selected as the AI technology partner for an innovative UAE-based insurer, providing AI-driven risk control capabilities and an end-to-end AI claims solution to support the modernization of the insurer’s core operations.

As the global insurance industry accelerates its digital and intelligent transformation, Chinese technology companies are entering a more pragmatic, execution-focused phase of international expansion. Nova Technology noted that both Hong Kong and the Middle East are highly representative markets, characterized by stringent regulation, complex product structures, and sophisticated operations. These factors place higher demands on the stability, compliance, and real-world applicability of AI technologies, making the two regions important proving grounds for insurance AI solutions.

As a mature insurance market, Hong Kong has traditionally focused on premium health coverage. In recent years, it has gradually expanded toward mid-tier and inclusive health products. As coverage broadens, insurers face increasing complexity in underwriting and claims management, driving demand for more precise risk assessment and more efficient claims handling. In this context, AI is playing a growing role in managing complex claims, analyzing risk, and supporting product design.

By contrast, the Middle East insurance market remains in a development phase, with sustained population growth driving rapid demand for health insurance. While expanding coverage and improving customer experience, insurers are also facing higher requirements for claims efficiency, regulatory compliance, and digital operations. In this environment, AI is primarily used to enhance operational efficiency and scalability, helping insurers manage rapid growth and increasingly diverse customer needs.

To address the distinct requirements of different markets, Nova Technology continues to refine its AI offerings. Its flagship solutions—including Risk Insight for risk control, Alamos for customer lifecycle management, and Lop Nor for claims—are being enhanced with market-specific knowledge bases aligned with local regulations, medical practices, and business processes. This approach supports effective deployment across multiple markets.

Sam Lu, CEO of Nova Technology, said, “Our collaborations with insurance institutions in Hong Kong and the Middle East demonstrate that our insurance AI solutions can perform effectively across diverse regulatory and operational environments. We will continue to leverage scalable, production-ready AI capabilities to help insurers strengthen risk management, improve operational efficiency, and enhance service quality.”

Based on operational results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, Nova Technology’s LLMs achieved an accuracy rate of 98% in claims review scenarios. The average automation rate for claims adjudication reached around 70%, peaking at 80%, with more than 200 million underwriting reviews and claims investigations processed in total. These capabilities have helped insurers reduce loss ratios by 10 to 23 percentage points, while significantly improving automation and operational efficiency across underwriting and claims workflows.

Looking ahead, Nova Technology will continue innovating around real-world insurance scenarios, enabling its AI solutions to deliver enduring value across global insurance markets and support the industry’s ongoing intelligent transformation.