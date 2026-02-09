Penfolds Announces Partnership with the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026

The partnership arrives as Penfolds marks 75 years of Grange

MELBOURNE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Penfolds announced its partnership with the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026, joining the iconic global spectacle as an Event Supporter.

Across the four days at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, a selection of Penfolds wines will be served in premium hospitality venues, including in the American Express Lounge. Guests will also enjoy a curated Penfolds restaurant pairing and an elevated VIP Grange experience designed to celebrate Penfolds most renowned wine.

The partnership arrives at a milestone moment for the brand, as Penfolds celebrates 75 years of Grange in 2026.

On the announcement, Penfolds Chief Marketing Office Kristy Keyte said, “The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix offers an extraordinary platform to share our wines, celebrate 75 years of Grange, and mark moments with wine lovers and F1 fans in Australia and those visiting from around the globe.”

As part of the partnership, the “Penfolds Grange Experience” will be offered to American Express Lounge ticket holders. Hosted by a Penfolds Ambassador, this guided tasting will showcase the heritage, craftsmanship, and lasting impression of Penfolds most iconic wine.

This partnership brings together two globally recognised names with deep meaning for audiences in Australia and around the world – each synonymous with excellence, innovation, and creating memorable experiences.

Recognised as one of the world’s most watched and celebrated sporting events, the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix continues to deliver exceptional global reach and world‑class entertainment.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chief Commercial Officer, Emma Pinwill said, “Penfolds will help us deliver a world‑class hospitality experience by showcasing their exceptional wines at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Australian Grand Prix 2026. Sharing our vision to create unforgettable moments, Penfolds presence will contribute to an elevated and memorable experience for guests.”

In addition to the premium hospitality offering, a broader selection of wines from the Treasury Wine Estates Victorian portfolio will be available in select hospitality facilities across General Admission areas of the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2026.

For more information visit Australian Grand Prix 2026 – F1 Race.

Image link HERE.

EDITOR’S NOTES

About Penfolds

For over 180 years, Penfolds commitment to quality has been underpinned by the art of blending and attesting all wines are connected through a consistent and recognisable ‘House Style’; the ultimate expression of a time-honoured and distinctive tradition of finding the best grapes to make wine from the very best regions. Penfolds ‘House Style’ is recognised and revered the world over with wines such as Grange, Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon, Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon and Bin 389 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz. This philosophy extends beyond Penfolds spiritual home of South Australia to the bountiful soils of France, USA, and China, where wines such as FWT 585 and FWT 543 continue to forge Penfolds reputation for excellence. Through the passing of time, wine innovations have become great traditions and old and new generations continue to mark moments and create their own stories, with a glass of Penfolds in hand. And so – almost two centuries since inception, Penfolds continues to write new chapters and proudly remains one of the world’s most revered winemakers – now and for ‘evermore’. For more information visit: www.penfolds.com Facebook/Penfolds X/Penfolds Instagram/Penfolds YouTube/PenfoldsEST1844