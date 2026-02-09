Save Big, Win Big: RM8,888 Up for Grabs at PolicyStreet

Drivers who renew their car insurance with PolicyStreet this February stand a chance to win RM8,888 in cash, while enjoying additional festive savings through the 10+10 Promotion and Free Road Tax offers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As Malaysians saddle up to return to their hometowns for festive reunions, PolicyStreet is encouraging drivers to stay a step ahead when it comes to protection by renewing their car insurance on time, or even early, with the launch of its Renew & Huat RM8,888 Lucky Draw.



Running from 6 to 28 February, the campaign rewards timely and early car insurance renewals during the festive period with automatic lucky draw entries. Each successful renewal on PolicyStreet’s platform earns drivers a chance to win a cash prize of RM8,888, making early renewal an even sweeter deal this Chinese New Year.

“Protection is the best kind of prosperity. As more cars take to the roads this festive season, renewing insurance early is a simple way for drivers to financially look after themselves and their loved ones. Through Renew & Huat, we’re encouraging drivers not to horse around with coverage, while giving them a chance to enjoy a little extra luck as they charge into the new year,” said Yen Ming Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of PolicyStreet.

Beyond the Renew & Huat Lucky Draw, drivers renewing their car insurance between 1 and 24 February can enjoy additional festive savings through PolicyStreet‘s 10+10 Promotion. Available daily from 10am to 11am and 10pm to 11pm, the promotion offers an uncapped 10% discount on premiums after No-Claim Discount (NCD), along with an additional RM10 off the final bill, making it particularly attractive for drivers with higher premium amounts.

From 25 to 28 February, customers renewing their car insurance can also benefit from Free Road Tax, capped at RM90 per vehicle. The offer provides added value for drivers with lower premium amounts, helping to offset renewal costs while ensuring they remain protected on the road during the festive travel period.

For policies with premiums of RM1,000 and above, renewing during the 10+10 Promotion can unlock savings of at least RM110. Meanwhile, customers with lower premium amounts may find more value in the Free Road Tax offer, capped at RM90 per vehicle, available during the campaign period. Both campaigns are stackable with the Renew & Huat RM8,888 Lucky Draw.

With Chinese New Year often bringing higher household expenses, from festive shopping to ang pow preparations, PolicyStreet offers various Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options such as Atome, SPayLater, or Grab PayLater. Credit card users can also opt for instalment plans to stay protected on the road without the added financial stress during the holiday season.

With the Year of the Horse symbolising speed, endurance, and safe passage, PolicyStreet’s Renew & Huat campaign blends festive cheer with the unbridled joy of maximised savings and prosperity, reminding drivers that the smartest journeys begin with the right protection in place.

For more information on the Renew & Huat RM8,888 Lucky Draw or to renew car insurance, visit https://policystreet.com.my/tnc

About PolicyStreet

PolicyStreet is a regional full-stack insurance technology (insurtech) group of companies providing cutting-edge digital insurance solutions to businesses and consumers in Southeast Asia and Australia.

PolicyStreet works directly with over 40 life, general insurers and Takaful providers globally to offer a comprehensive range of products and services, which includes but is not limited to embedded insurance, customised employee benefits, financial advisory and aggregation of insurance, as well as the development of digital solutions to make insurance purposeful and simple for businesses and consumers.

As a licensed Reinsurer, General Insurer and Takaful Operator by the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), an approved Financial Adviser and Islamic Financial Adviser by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and a licensee of the Australian Financial Services License by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), PolicyStreet is able to underwrite, customise policies, and provide unbiased advice to its clients and partners worldwide.

PolicyStreet is backed by the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and serves over 10 million customers with over US$ 10 billion in sum insured. In 2024, PolicyStreet was recognised as “Fintech of the Year” at The Asset’s Triple A Digital Awards and was the winner of the Fintech Excellence Award for Financial Inclusion at the Singapore Fintech Festival, endorsed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The company was also ranked as the second-highest Malaysian company in the “High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific 2024” list by Statista and The Financial Times.