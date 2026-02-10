Australia and New Zealand’s Skin Cancer Governance Gap Exposed: 40% of Organisations Never Assessed Workforce Risk Despite 84% Believing Duty of Care Applies

New research reveals a critical blind spot in workplace health and safety compliance – even as boards demand better programs

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A comprehensive new report on workplace skin cancer screening in Australia and New Zealand has exposed a significant governance blind spot: whilst 84% of organisations believe skin checks should be part of their duty of care, 40% have never assessed their workforce’s skin cancer risk, and 23% of boards don’t understand UV exposure as a workplace health and safety concern.

The research, drawn from MoleMap’s analysis of 48,000+ workplace skin checks and a survey of 410 HR and wellbeing managers across ANZ, reveals a disconnect between awareness and action that puts both employee health and corporate compliance at risk.

Skin cancer remains the most common cancer across Australia and New Zealand, with both countries consistently reporting the world’s highest incidence rates. Yet despite this burden, no national screening programme exists in either country.

The governance gap is most pronounced in organisations deemed “low risk.” Workforces that are predominantly indoor or office-based are up to seven times more likely to have never assessed skin cancer risk – yet MoleMap’s data shows these employees still have detection rates of 1 in 15 for malignant or pre-malignant lesions. This reflects lifetime cumulative UV exposure, not just occupational exposure.

“Organisations understand skin cancer exists. They know screening matters. Yet they haven’t done the foundational work: formal risk assessment, understanding of WHS obligations, or clarity on what adequate monitoring looks like.”

The research reveals gaps in board-level understanding. Critically, 15% of those surveyed who feel confident measuring risk have never actually conducted an assessment – creating false security and potential director liability.

The financial impact is substantial. MelNet NZ estimates $648 million in productivity losses over 26 years without intervention in New Zealand alone, with Australian figures proportionally higher given population size and incidence rates.

Early detection delivers stark contrasts: precancerous lesions can often be treated with topical cream requiring minimal work disruption, whilst late-stage detection may require multiple surgical appointments, extended recovery time, and significant time off work. For melanoma specifically, detecting cancer at Stage 0 (melanoma in situ) versus Stage 3–4 (advanced) transforms outcomes: Stage 0 has a 98% 10-year survival rate, whilst advanced melanoma drops to 24–88%.

“At $600 per day in lost productivity, the annual cost of $100–200 per employee for screening is straightforward maths,” the whitepaper states. “Just 1–3 missed days cost more than yearly screening. More advanced cases require weeks of treatment or workers’ compensation claims.”

A Call to Action

The whitepaper calls on boards to reclassify skin checks as a duty of care under Work Health and Safety and Environmental, Social and Governance frameworks – not simply a wellness perk. It urges organisations to conduct formal risk assessments, demand integrated diagnostic solutions from providers, and establish clear KPIs to track outcomes and demonstrate ROI.

For data on your industry and obligations, go here.

About MoleMap For Business

MoleMap is a pioneer in skin cancer detection with over 25 years of expertise and more than 1 million moles double-checked across Australia and New Zealand. Operating 53+ clinics, MoleMap provides comprehensive skin-check services that combine head-to-toe dermoscopic imaging with dermatologist diagnosis and proactive mole monitoring.

Through its workplace skin cancer screening programs, MoleMap delivers integrated detection, diagnosis and monitoring solutions to organisations seeking to protect employee health, reduce absenteeism and meet WHS compliance obligations.