Dreame Pool Debuts Award-Winning Robotic Cleaner During the Game Day with NBC Commercial

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On February 8, Dreame Pool announced that its flagship pool-cleaning robot, the Zircon 2 Ultra, made its U.S. primetime debut in a nationwide commercial that aired on NBC during Championship Sunday — reaching millions of viewers across the network’s extensive footprint. The campaign introduced Dreame Pool’s cutting-edge technology to a mass audience, signaling a new era of intelligent pool maintenance on one of the biggest days in sports and entertainment.



Dreame Robotic Pool Cleaners

The commercial spotlighted the Zircon 2 Ultra, Dreame Pool’s latest flagship robotic pool cleaner designed for pools up to 4,300 square feet. Built to handle complex pool layouts with precision, the Zircon 2 Ultra features the industry-first PulseMap™ technology, which combines LDS laser radar with multi-sensor fusion. This system generates an accurate 3D model of the pool, allowing for adaptive navigation and superior obstacle avoidance. Complementing its navigation is the powerful QuadLift™ four-pump system, boasting a 10,000 GPH suction capability. This combination ensures a stable, comprehensive 7-in-1 cleaning performance that covers surfaces, floors, walls, corners, steps, waterlines, and even challenging shallow zones.

Further enhancing user convenience, the Zircon 2 Ultra features Surface Docking technology, enabling the robot to surface and dock at a user-selected location for easy retrieval. With a high-capacity battery supporting up to 6 hours of continuous cleaning, the device redefines endurance in pool maintenance. This technological prowess recently earned the Zircon 2 Ultra the “Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2026” and “TWICE Picks Awards 2026,” cementing its status as a market leader.

This national exposure follows Dreame Pool’s exclusive launch event in Silicon Valley on February 6, where the company unveiled its broader smart outdoor ecosystem, including the T7 Pool Pump and N10 Weather Station. Following the momentum of its TV appearance, the Zircon 2 series is scheduled for release in North America and other global regions starting in March 2026.

To coincide with the Championship Sunday campaign, Dreame is offering a limited-time promotion for U.S. consumers. Customers can upgrade their pool care by using code GAMEDAY10 on Dreame’s U.S. website by February 28, 2026. Availability is subject to terms and exclusions.

