Dreame Pool Showcases Smart Outdoor Ecosystem at Silicon Valley Launch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Pool, a leading global innovator in robotic pool cleaning solutions, successfully hosted its Silicon Valley investor event on February 6, unveiling a comprehensive roadmap for the future of outdoor living. The event marked a strategic milestone as the company expands its technological expertise into a fully integrated smart outdoor ecosystem.



Dreame Robotic Pool Cleaner Showcase at Silicon Valley Launch

The showcase featured the North American debut of the T7 Pool Pump and N10 Weather Station, alongside the CES 2026-debuted Zircon 2 robotic pool cleaner series and J1 Robotic Pool Skimmer.

“The future of the backyard is autonomous,” said a spokesperson for Dreame Pool. “By integrating our advanced robotic cleaners with intelligent water management and environmental sensing tools, we are closing the loop to create a self-regulating outdoor environment.”

Advancing Intelligent Pool Cleaning: the Zircon 2 Series

The Zircon 2 Ultra, engineered for pools up to 4,300 square feet, combines an industry-leading 10,000 GPH suction power with Dreame’s proprietary PulseMap™ Laser 3D mapping technology and QuadLift™ four-pump system. This flagship model delivers 7-in-1 cleaning coverage across pool surfaces, floors, walls, corners, steps, waterlines, and shallow zones. By integrating LDS laser radar with multi-sensor fusion, PulseMap™ constructs accurate 3D pool models for adaptive navigation and obstacle avoidance. The model also features Surface Docking, allowing users to command the robot to surface at a preferred location for easy retrieval, while its high-capacity battery supports up to six hours of continuous cleaning.

The Zircon 2 Pro delivers a professional-grade, hands-free cleaning experience through its optional Auto-Dock Base Station. After each cleaning cycle, the robot automatically returns to the dock and exits the water to recharge—eliminating manual handling. Powered by PoolSense™ 2.0, the Zircon 2 Pro utilizes 12 precision sensors to generate efficient 2D maps and structured cleaning paths. The unit delivers 8,000 GPH suction power and up to four hours of deep cleaning per charge. Integrated DepthLink™ ultrasonic underwater communication ensures stable real-time status monitoring, mapping visualization, and remote control via the Dreame companion app.

Smart Infrastructure for Connected Outdoor Management

Beyond robotic cleaning, Dreame Pool introduced new infrastructure products designed to enhance outdoor automation, energy efficiency, and environmental intelligence.

The T7 Pool Pump achieves high-performance water circulation with IE4 energy efficiency standards, providing up to 9250GPH of flow and 60 feet of head with an 1.5 HP output, leading other products of the same power in terms of efficiency and performance. Through the Dreame mobile app, users can monitor temperature and water flow metrics in real time and customize speed control settings for optimized performance and energy management.

Acting as the central nervous system for the outdoor ecosystem, the N10 Weather Station offers comprehensive 7-in-1 sensing, tracking TVOC (Total Volatile Organic Compounds), wind, rainfall, UV index, barometric pressure, temperature and humidity, and light intensity. Featuring solar-powered operation with Wi-Fi connectivity, the N10 enables remote monitoring and data synchronization. Integrated with the Dreame app’s smart dashboard, the weather station enables automated control of irrigation systems, outdoor lighting, thermostats, and other connected outdoor devices based on real-time environmental conditions.

Strengthening Surface Cleaning with Solar-Powered Automation

The J1 Robotic Pool Skimmer focuses on continuous surface maintenance. Featuring a Dual Power System with an 18W solar panel and a 5,000mAh battery, it captures sunlight for seamless performance, ensuring a debris-free pool surface with minimal manual recharging.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, committed to empowering lives through intelligent home solutions. For more information, visit pool.dreametech.com.