Eason Technology’s Subsidiary Invests $1 Million in Clean Energy Private Investment Fund

Enters 24/7 Carbon-free Energy Sector

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Eason Technology Limited (“Eason” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), today announced that Its subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment of US $1 million in Shou Chang Energy Private Investment Fund (“SC Fund”), acquiring approximately 30% interest of the fund, on February 9, 2026. The SC Fund is managed and administered by an independent third-party manager, and the Company does not participate in the management or investment decisions of the SC Fund.

SC Fund is dedicated to investing solely in unlisted growth-oriented enterprises (including start-up and growth-stage companies) within the clean energy sector. SC Fund’s investment strategy is focused on a broad range of low-cost, capital-efficient advanced energy technology solutions that have massive emissions reduction potential. The fund founding team has rich experience in sectors that include hydrogen power generation equipment, controlled nuclear fusion technology, and smart high-voltage power grids, and smart grid sensors and software. Additional areas of interest include energy storage, industrial metal material recycling, renewable energy production.

Eason’s CEO Stanley He commented, “By participating in the investment of an clean energy private investment fund, the Company can not only achieve financial investment returns but, more importantly, gain access to the clean energy industry and capture commercial opportunities. By uniting more business partners,The Company’s mature experience in real estate operation will facilitate its future development as an operator and manager of smart carbon-neutral industrial parks, clean energy production facilities (such as photovoltaic power generation and hydrogen production units), and industrial gas plants. Meanwhile, the Company’s technology development team will also enable the Company to expand its product portfolio into clean energy management, intelligent power regulation, and energy storage management systems. Management expresses full confidence in the emerging opportunities.”

About Eason Technology Limited

Eason Technology Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.