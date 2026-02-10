Finmo Appoints Joana Liew as Chief Human Resources Officer

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Finmo today announced the appointment of Joana Liew as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). Joana joins Finmo’s executive team as the company scales its organisation globally.

Joana will lead Finmo’s global people operations, shaping and executing strategies that support the company’s international expansion. Her remit includes building leadership and performance frameworks, strengthening governance and compliance across regions, aligning talent strategy with business goals, and reinforcing a high-performance, values-led culture as Finmo grows.

David Hanna, Chief Executive Officer at Finmo, says: “Joana brings deep experience building organisations that scale with clarity and discipline. As Finmo grows globally, strong leadership, clear culture, and the right operating foundations matter more than ever. Joana has a proven track record of building those foundations, and she will play a critical role in supporting our next stage of growth.”

With more than 20 years of leadership experience, Joana has worked across FinTech, technology, professional services, retail, marketing communications, property development, and hospitality. She has held senior HR leadership roles at InCorp Global and Cake Group as Chief HR Officer, led organisational design, workforce transformation, and M&A integration across Asia Pacific, and helped build regional HR foundations at TikTok and OKX during periods of rapid expansion. She is also a Certified Executive Coach and has coached more than 50 senior leaders globally.

Joana Liew, Chief Human Resources Officer at Finmo, says: “Finmo is building connected financial intelligence and control for modern CFOs, and that ambition needs strong teams behind it. I’m excited to join Finmo at this stage and help build an organisation that supports scale, develops leaders, and creates an environment where people can do their best work as the business grows.”

About Finmo

Finmo is a global fintech company transforming how modern finance teams manage cash and treasury operations, backed by PayPal Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Quona Capital.

Founded by David Hanna, Akhil Nigam, Richard Oh, Raj Vimal Chopra, and Thomas Kang, Finmo is purpose-built for today’s cross-border businesses. Our Treasury Management System delivers connected financial intelligence by bringing together data from bank accounts, accounting platforms, ERP systems, and other financial tools, giving CFOs real-time visibility, control, and foresight.

Beyond insights, Finmo empowers action. Through our global payments network and cash management offerings, finance teams can move money, optimize liquidity, and manage FX risk, all within a single intelligent platform. The result: businesses act faster, scale smarter, and operate with confidence in an increasingly interconnected economy.

Trusted by leading enterprises and fintechs, Finmo is licensed in key markets including Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.S. and the UK. We are committed to building a faster, smarter, and more resilient financial infrastructure for the digital economy.

