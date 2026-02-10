First New Energy Distributed Synchronous Condenser in Wuzhong Successfully Connected to Grid

WUZHONG, China, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At 12:23 on February 8, two distributed synchronous condensers supporting the Wuzhong No. 64 Photovoltaic Power Station were successfully commissioned and connected to the grid, with all operating parameters meeting design standards. This milestone marks a key step forward for the Wuzhong power grid in enhancing voltage support capacity, improving grid stability, and ensuring efficient new energy accommodation.

Known as the “intelligent voltage stabilizer” for new energy stations, synchronous condensers are core equipment designed to address voltage fluctuations and grid stability challenges posed by the volatility and intermittency of photovoltaic and other renewable energy generation. The newly commissioned units boast a rated capacity of 20 Mvar, with advantages including fast dynamic response, strong reactive power regulation capability, and excellent overload performance.

To ensure the project’s smooth commissioning, State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company took early intervention and full-process tracking measures. A special acceptance team, consisting of technical backbones from dispatching operation, equipment maintenance, electrical testing and other professional fields, was established. In strict accordance with the commissioning and startup plans issued by State Grid Ningxia Electric Power and the Dispatching Control Center of State Grid Wuzhong Power Supply Company, the team completed a full range of verifications, including static inspection, no-load test, short-circuit test, grid-connected load test, and 168-hour trial operation.

During the test period, the synchronous condenser system operated stably, with outstanding performance in key indicators such as voltage support, inertia response, and harmonic suppression. It successfully passed the grid acceptance and was officially put into operation.

The commissioning of the distributed synchronous condensers will effectively enhance the dynamic reactive power support capacity of the Wuzhong No. 64 Photovoltaic Power Station, optimize power quality, and strengthen the grid’s anti-disturbance ability. It will also significantly reduce the risk of equipment disconnection caused by sudden changes in light intensity and load fluctuations, providing a solid guarantee for the safe and stable operation of substations and reliable power supply.

Furthermore, this achievement will further improve the regional power grid’s capacity to accommodate new energy, facilitate the efficient integration of more clean power into the main grid, and accelerate the green transformation of the energy structure in Wuzhong.