FranklinWH partners with Origin Energy to introduce its first Virtual Power Plant offering in Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FranklinWH, a leading provider of whole-home energy management and battery storage solutions, today announced FranklinWH customers can now access Origin’s virtual power plant (VPP) to maximise the value of their home energy systems.

This represents a key milestone in FranklinWH’s entry into the Australian Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market.

“Working with Origin was a natural step for FranklinWH,” said Steve Ruskin, GM of FranklinWH Australia. “Origin is one of Australia’s most trusted and respected energy brands, and together we’re giving our customers a new way to get even more value from their FranklinWH System, without compromising on its quality and reliability.”

The Origin Loop VPP program complements the FranklinWH System by supporting homeowners who want smarter and more flexible ways to manage their energy use. FranklinWH’s inclusion in the Origin Loop VPP program expands the choices available to customers who want to get more value from their home energy system.

Importantly, FranklinWH customers who join Origin Loop VPP will continue to receive the same industry-leading warranty coverage. FranklinWH maintains its full 12-year or 43 MWh throughput warranty whether the battery is used exclusively for home power or to generate additional value through VPP participation.

“We believe transparency matters,” said Steve. “Our customers deserve peace of mind. That’s why FranklinWH offers the same full warranty protection regardless of how you choose to use your battery. The choice is always yours.”

Through this partnership, FranklinWH customers can now access Origin’s battery plans while maintaining the support, warranty protection and reliability that FranklinWH Systems are known for.

Origin offers three subscription-free plans for battery customers, designed to suit the varied needs of different households.

Battery Lite: Offers up to $400 value in the first year, paying customers $1/kWh to export energy when the grid needs it (up to 200kWh annually). Available with any Origin electricity plan.

Offers up to $400 value in the first year, paying customers $1/kWh to export energy when the grid needs it (up to 200kWh annually). Available with any Origin electricity plan. Battery Maximiser: Electricity plan that provides uncapped exports and earnings, with a peak FiT of 22c/kWh. Charging and exporting is automated through the VPP to help customers earn more.

Electricity plan that provides uncapped exports and earnings, with a peak FiT of 22c/kWh. Charging and exporting is automated through the VPP to help customers earn more. Battery Starter: Electricity plan designed for customers who prefer manual control (no VPP), offering a peak FiT of 18c/kWh and uncapped solar and battery exports.

“We’re excited to be working with FranklinWH, with the shared ambition to deliver meaningful value to customers as they electrify their homes. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering customers choice and delivering smarter energy offerings for households,” Origin’s General Manager of Electrify and New Connections, Chris Zondanos, said.

About FranklinWH Australia

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System. FranklinWH is a market-oriented, research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Located in Macquarie Park, Sydney with a global head office in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH’s team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions.

