HiTHIUM Ranks Top 2 Globally in 2025 Energy Storage Battery Shipments

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, authoritative institutions including InfoLink, SMM and ICC released the 2025 global energy storage shipment rankings. HiTHIUM demonstrated strong performance, ranking Top 2 globally for both global energy storage battery shipments and utility-scale (BESS) battery shipments, further consolidating its leading position in the global energy storage market.



HiTHIUM’s products and solutions have been successfully deployed in over 20 countries and regions

According to InfoLink’s global energy storage supply chain database, global energy storage cell shipments reached 612.39 GWh in 2025, representing a 94.59% year-on-year (YoY) increase. In terms of market segments, the utility-scale cell market reached an annual shipment volume of 556.74 GWh, up 96.73% YoY. Against this backdrop, HiTHIUM’s Top 2 ranking on both leaderboards further highlights its cutting-edge technical strength and dominance within the mainstream market.

Building Global End-to-End Capabilities Across Core Energy Storage Channels

As a leading global provider of integrated energy storage solutions and services, HiTHIUM remains deeply focused on the energy storage sector. Driven by customer-centric demand, the company has built end-to-end capabilities spanning material systems, product development, system integration, and full-lifecycle station services, delivering customized, all-scenario integrated solutions tailored to diverse regions and applications.

HiTHIUM’s solutions have been validated across extreme and complex environments—from high-altitude plateaus and deserts to rainforests and islands. Its project footprint spans North America, Europe, and key energy hubs in China. Representative flagship projects include a 600MWh storage project in Texas, USA, a customized project in Hungary, Europe’s first grid-forming storage project, the Shandong “Source-Grid-Load-Storage-Cloud” project, and the “Gansu-to-Shandong Power Transmission” energy storage project. To date, HiTHIUM’s products and solutions have been successfully deployed in over 20 countries and regions, supporting high-penetration renewable energy integration and ensuring the safe, stable operation of power systems.

Driving Long-Duration Lithium Innovation to Solidify Global Competitiveness

As the energy storage industry evolves toward long-duration, large-scale, and high-capacity solutions, HiTHIUM continues to strengthen its global competitiveness through sustained technological innovation and intelligent manufacturing.

In technological innovation, HiTHIUM’s kAh dedicated LDES battery won the Gold Award from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), its sodium-ion battery technology was selected for the National Major Technical Equipment (First-of its-Kind) list, and it completed the world’s first open-door large-scale fire test, setting new benchmarks for energy storage innovation and safety. In manufacturing, it was recognized as a national excellent-level smart factory and the world’s first “Lighthouse Factory” for energy storage batteries, empowering the high-quality development of long-duration energy storage with extreme intelligent manufacturing and providing solid support for global large-scale delivery. Currently, HiTHIUM’s ∞Cell 1175Ah/587Ah large-capacity battery cells and supporting systems have taken the lead in achieving mass production and completed global delivery.

In 2025, HiTHIUM unveiled three major innovative achievements:

∞Power8 6.9MW/55.2MWh, the world’s first native 8-hour long-duration energy storage solution; ∞Cell 1300Ah 8h, the world’s first dedicated 8-hour long-duration storage cell; and ∞Power Solutions for AI Data Center, the world’s first lithium-sodium collaborative AIDC long-duration storage solution. Driven by cutting-edge technology, HiTHIUM continues to push the boundaries of energy storage toward an evolution that is longer-duration, safer, and smarter.

Ranking among the Top 2 globally in 2025 for both energy storage battery and utility-scale (BESS) battery shipments is a strong market validation of HiTHIUM’s customized solution capabilities and global delivery strength. Looking ahead, HiTHIUM will continue to advance its core strategy of Internationalization, Integration, and Branding. Guided by the principles of cost leadership, excellent service, and safety, HiTHIUM is committed to supporting the global green energy transition and steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming the world’s leading energy storage solutions brand.