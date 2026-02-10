Huawei Cloud Thailand Highlights Secure AI Direction for Enterprises at Cybersec Asia 2026

BANGKOK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Cloud Thailand reaffirmed its vision for secure, purpose-driven AI adoption at Cybersec Asia 2026 Bangkok, responding to growing enterprise demand for scalable and trustworthy artificial intelligence across the region.

Speaking at the event to regional technology and cybersecurity leaders, Mr. Surasak Wanichwatphibun, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei Cloud Thailand, noted that AI adoption in Asia-Pacific has entered a new phase, shifting from digital transformation to enterprise-wide intelligent transformation, driven by the need for higher efficiency, cost control, and faster decision-making.

“AI should never start with technology alone,” he said. “Organizations must first define clear objectives, ensure data readiness, and build strong governance and security foundations before deploying AI at scale.”



Mr. Surasak Wanichwatphibun, Chief Technology Officer of Huawei Cloud Thailand

Huawei Cloud Thailand highlighted the increasing adoption of hybrid AI models, combining open-source AI for sensitive or high-risk data with cloud-based AI services for innovation-driven use cases. This approach allows enterprises to balance cost management, flexibility, and data security, while reducing operational complexity.

The CTO emphasized that AI success depends not only on model selection, but also on tools that support AI development, orchestration, and lifecycle management across diverse environments.

End-to-End AI Stack with Security at the Core

Huawei Cloud’s AI capabilities are built on its end-to-end technology stack, integrating proprietary hardware and software. This includes Ascend AI processors, AI development platforms, large-model services, and application tools designed to support training, deployment, and operations at scale.

Huawei Cloud currently operates 34 cloud regions worldwide, with three data centers in Thailand, ensuring data sovereignty and compliance with local regulations. The company complies with more than 170 global certifications covering security, operations, and industry standards.

“We are the only cloud provider that designs and builds both its own hardware and software,” Mr. Surasak said. “This enables optimized performance, elastic resource allocation, and cost efficiency for large AI workloads.”

Security by Design for Trusted AI

AI security was a central theme of the presentation. Huawei Cloud stressed that AI security must span the entire lifecycle—from data quality and model integrity to access control, privacy protection, and continuous threat monitoring.

Huawei Cloud’s security architecture features multi-layer protection, encryption across storage and transmission, strict identity management, and AI-powered monitoring to detect and mitigate threats in real time. These measures help organizations ensure that AI systems are not only powerful, but also trustworthy, compliant, and resilient.

“Trusted AI starts with understanding what data can be used, who can access it, and how AI outputs are validated,” the CTO said. “Security cannot be an afterthought.”

Powering Thailand’s AI-Driven Growth

Through its cloud infrastructure, AI platforms, and security-first approach, Huawei Cloud Thailand aims to support enterprises across industries as they accelerate AI adoption responsibly and at scale.

“Our focus is to help organizations turn AI ambition into real business outcomes—securely, compliantly, and efficiently,” he concluded.

